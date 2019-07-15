Sportech : SIS Selects Sportech To Provide Global Commingling Solution

SIS (Sports Information Services) and Sportech PLC today announced a global commingling totalisator agreement that will allow SIS to create and disseminate a worldwide pool for greyhound racing.

SIS, the leading supplier of 24/7 betting services to retail and online operators globally, will utilise Sportech's Quantum™ System pari-mutuel betting software to offer the greyhound global pool, leveraging Sportech's unrivalled worldwide reach and expansive global commingling capabilities. Sportech will also provide hosting and operational services of the greyhound global pool from the company's Global Quantum™ Data and Operations Centres.

Paul Witten, Product Director at SIS, said "This partnership further bolsters our capability as the leading supplier of 24/7 betting services worldwide.

"Sportech's market leading technology will help facilitate SIS's greyhound racing global pool, which will further expand the reach of greyhound racing around the world".

Bruno Gay, Vice President Sales and Business Development EMEA for Sportech, said: "We are delighted to partner with SIS to deliver a greyhound racing global pool, a project for which Quantum™ System and Sportech's global service delivery network are perfectly suited.

Sportech's Quantum™ technology has helped betting clients all over the world find new markets for their products and new content for their consumers. On the heels of the successful implementation of the "Ascot World Pool" for UK Totepool, Ascot Racecourse, and the Hong Kong Jockey Club, we are delighted to support SIS in offering a global pool to satisfy the world greyhound racing market."