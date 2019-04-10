Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sportech plc    SPO   GB00B28ZPV64

SPORTECH PLC

(SPO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sportech : Sponsors Betting On Sports America

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 07:43am EDT

Our Game Plan
We will have our company MVP's on the ground at Betting On Sports America ready to chat to you about the future of betting and sports betting! If you are interested in booking some time with us, let us know you're going by emailing us at enquiries@sportechplc.com

Also Victor Bigio, our Head of Sportsbook, will be on the panel "HORSE RACING - What can be learned about the country's existing punters?" in Conference Room 1 on April 25th at 3:50pm. You don't want to miss it!

For more information about Sportech Racing and Digital visit the Sportech Racing and Digital website and more information on Betting On Sports visit the SBC Website.

Disclaimer

Sportech plc published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 11:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPORTECH PLC
07:43aSPORTECH : Sponsors Betting On Sports America
PU
04/03SPORTECH : Texas Motor Speedway High Jackpot Weekend
PU
01/08SPORTECH : Venues Announces “You Pick ‘Em Challenge” Grand Pri..
PU
01/03SPORTECH : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
2018SPORTECH : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
2018SPORTECH : Features Race and Sports Betting Technology at Racing Industry Sympos..
PU
2018SPORTECH : Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director
PU
2018SPORTECH : Director/PDMR Share Dealing
PU
2018SPORTECH : Strategic Alliance
PU
2018SPORTECH : CEO Gaughan exiting role after only nine months
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 65,5 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,02x
Capitalization 69,7 M
Chart SPORTECH PLC
Duration : Period :
Sportech plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPORTECH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,40  GBP
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Ian Gaughan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Anthony McGuire Executive Chairman
Thomas Hearne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Louis Skelton Chief Technology Officer
Giles E. Vardey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPORTECH PLC-11.07%91
SANDS CHINA LTD.24.35%44 186
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED19.76%33 014
WYNN MACAU LTD24.85%14 265
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)43.08%12 507
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED18.32%11 777
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About