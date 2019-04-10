Sportech : Sponsors Betting On Sports America

Our Game Plan

We will have our company MVP's on the ground at Betting On Sports America ready to chat to you about the future of betting and sports betting! If you are interested in booking some time with us, let us know you're going by emailing us at enquiries@sportechplc.com

Also Victor Bigio, our Head of Sportsbook, will be on the panel "HORSE RACING - What can be learned about the country's existing punters?" in Conference Room 1 on April 25th at 3:50pm. You don't want to miss it!

For more information about Sportech Racing and Digital visit the Sportech Racing and Digital website and more information on Betting On Sports visit the SBC Website.