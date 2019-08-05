Sports Direct International : Acquisition of Jack Wills

5 August 2019

SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL PLC

('Sports Direct' or the 'Company')

Acquisition of Jack Wills

Sports Direct announces the acquisition of the business and assets of the clothing retailer Jack Wills from Jack Wills Limited (in administration) (JW), including all of the UK and Republic of Ireland stores and stock and the international Jack Wills brand, for a cash consideration of £12,750,000.

For the year ended 28 January 2018 (the last date to which statutory accounts are available for JWand prior to the appointment of administrators), JW had gross assets of £98,965,000 and made an operating loss (before exceptional items) of £14,232,000 and a net profit (after exceptional items) of £19,206,000.

