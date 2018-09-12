Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sports Direct International    SPD   GB00B1QH8P22

SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL (SPD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sports Direct International : Ahead of annual meeting, Sports Direct says trading in line with expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 08:19am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A worker walks up stairs before a Sports Direct general meeting to vote on the re-appointment of chairman Keith Hellawell in Shirebrook

LONDON (Reuters) - Sports Direct, the sportswear group controlled by billionaire Mike Ashley, said on Wednesday ahead of its annual shareholders' meeting that trading was in line with previous guidance.

The firm has forecast a 5-15 percent improvement in underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the current financial year, excluding the acquisition of House of Fraser, which it purchased out of administration for 90 million pounds last month.

"Our strategy to transform House of Fraser into the Harrods of the high street will be a game changer," said CEO Ashley.

Ashley faces a potential investor revolt at the annual meeting over alleged corporate governance failings though he will not be present to hear any protests.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONA
08:19aSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Ahead of annual meeting, Sports Direct says tradin..
RE
08:02aSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Now Judge Raps Sports Direct Over Audit Probe
AQ
07:12aSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Judge tells Sports Direct to give up files in audi..
AQ
01:58aSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Ashley faces investor revolt in absentia
RE
09/11SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : London court tells Sports Direct to hand over pape..
RE
09/11Hudson's Bay, Signa form European retail, real estate joint venture
RE
09/11SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Clarification regarding FRC
PU
09/11GAME DIGITAL : Part of the retail answer
AQ
09/11German department store chains link up in online defence
RE
09/11JD Sports to invest $260 million in U.S. to maintain momentum
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04SPORTS DIRECT : A Clear Buy, But For The International Expansion 
07/13Three Stocks That Could Benefit From England's World Cup Semi-Final 
05/16Finish Line attracts new investor 
04/30Sports Direct International updates on holdings 
03/26Shakeup in sports retail sector 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 447 M
EBIT 2019 184 M
Net income 2019 131 M
Debt 2019 396 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,89
P/E ratio 2020 13,32
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
Capitalization 1 831 M
Chart SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Sports Direct International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,75  GBP
Spread / Average Target 9,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael James Wallace Ashley CEO & Executive Deputy Chairman
Keith Hellawell Non-Executive Chairman
Karen Byers Head-Global Operations
Jonathan Kempster Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Simon Anthony Bentley Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL-9.58%2 380
LUXOTTICA GROUP7.96%31 230
ULTA BEAUTY28.20%17 092
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY20.32%10 955
NEXT19.87%9 847
DUFRY-19.81%6 474
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.