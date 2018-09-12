Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sports Direct International    SPD   GB00B1QH8P22

SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL (SPD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sports Direct International : Ashley faces investor revolt in absentia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 01:58am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley at the company's Shirebrook headquarters

LONDON (Reuters) - Mike Ashley, the billionaire founder and majority owner of Sports Direct, faces a potential shareholder revolt at the company's annual meeting on Wednesday, though he will not be present to hear any protests.

Sports Direct last month said that its board had agreed that CEO Ashley, who owns 61 percent of the sportswear retailer, would not be required to attend the meeting in central London because of "overriding demands for his time".

Ashley, who also owns English Premier League soccer club Newcastle United, did not attend last year's meeting either.

Three shareholder advisory groups - Pensions & Investment Research Consultants (Pirc), Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis & Co - have urged investors to vote against the re-election of Ashley and the company's chairman, Keith Hellawell, over Sports Direct's alleged poor corporate governance and continuing concerns about employment practices.

"(Ashley's) position on the board and level of shareholding raises significant concerns about his influence on the board and whether the other directors can objectively challenge and influence the board’s decision-making process," Pirc said.

It also still has serious concerns about employment conditions at the retailer, which came under fire in a report by British lawmakers in 2016. The report highlighted "appalling working practices at both the Sports Direct shops and warehouses".

Pirc considered Sports Direct's response to the report as "insufficient".

Concerns over the role of Michael Murray, the partner of Ashley's daughter, who provides property consultancy services to Sports Direct and holds the title "head of elevation", were also raised.

Hellawell, a former police chief constable and government drugs czar who has been Sports Direct chairman for nine years, is criticised by the investor advisory groups for his lack of leadership.

The annual meeting comes a month after Sports Direct bought department store chain House of Fraser out of administration in a deal that drew criticism from some analysts.

The rationale behind that deal remains unclear and was surprising to some analysts, given that Sports Direct's financial performance had already been thrown into the spotlight by a 73 percent slump in annual profit after it booked an 85 million pound charge for a disastrous investment in department store group Debenhams.

On Tuesday shares in Sports Direct fell by as much as 9.6 percent after a high court ruled that it must share documents related to an investigation by the accounting regulator into its auditor's conduct.

(Editing by David Goodman)

By James Davey

Stocks treated in this article : Debenhams Plc, Sports Direct International
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEBENHAMS PLC 6.70% 12.27 Delayed Quote.-66.91%
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL -5.31% 340.9 Delayed Quote.-4.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONA
01:58aSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Ashley faces investor revolt in absentia
RE
09/11SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : London court tells Sports Direct to hand over pape..
RE
09/11Hudson's Bay, Signa form European retail, real estate joint venture
RE
09/11SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Clarification regarding FRC
PU
09/11GAME DIGITAL : Part of the retail answer
AQ
09/11German department store chains link up in online defence
RE
09/11JD Sports to invest $260 million in U.S. to maintain momentum
RE
09/10SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Mike Ashley facing shareholder revolt
AQ
09/10SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Ashley faces investors’ revolt at Sports Dir..
AQ
09/10SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Employee benefit trust purchase of employee shares
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04SPORTS DIRECT : A Clear Buy, But For The International Expansion 
07/13Three Stocks That Could Benefit From England's World Cup Semi-Final 
05/16Finish Line attracts new investor 
04/30Sports Direct International updates on holdings 
03/26Shakeup in sports retail sector 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 447 M
EBIT 2019 184 M
Net income 2019 131 M
Debt 2019 396 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,72
P/E ratio 2020 14,07
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
Capitalization 1 933 M
Chart SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Sports Direct International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,75  GBP
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael James Wallace Ashley CEO & Executive Deputy Chairman
Keith Hellawell Non-Executive Chairman
Karen Byers Head-Global Operations
Jonathan Kempster Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Simon Anthony Bentley Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL-4.51%2 522
LUXOTTICA GROUP8.43%31 230
ULTA BEAUTY27.85%17 092
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY20.32%10 955
NEXT19.43%9 847
DUFRY-19.15%6 474
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.