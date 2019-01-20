Sports Direct International : Ashley in talks for music retailer HMV - Sky

HMV last month said it was calling in administrators, blaming a worsening market for entertainment CDs and DVDs, to become the latest victim of brutal trading conditions in Britain's retail sector.

Ashley was one of a handful of parties to lodge formal offers with KPMG‎ before a deadline on Jan. 15, Sky reported, adding that it was unclear whether his bid had been made through Sports Direct International or another corporate vehicle.

Sky cited unnamed sources as saying Ashley was ‎"serious" about buying HMV.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by David Goodman)