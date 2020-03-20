Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sports Direct International    FRAS   GB00B1QH8P22

SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL

(FRAS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/19 12:35:24 pm
226.2 GBp   -0.88%
03:49aSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Britain's M&S warns of 'severe impact' from coronavirus
RE
03:29aSTATEMENT RE : Covid-19
PU
02:15aSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Privileged Material Saved From Regulator's View
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sports Direct International : Britain's M&S warns of 'severe impact' from coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 03:49am EDT
A man leaving a Marks & Spencer store in London

British retailer Marks & Spencer said on Friday trading over the next 9-12 months in its clothing and homewares and international businesses was likely to be "severely impacted" by the coronavirus.

It will not pay a final dividend for its 2019-20 year and said it was unable to provide meaningful guidance on earnings for the 2020-21 year but reassured the post-crisis future of the business was strong.

"M&S has served customers without cease through two world wars, terrorist bombings and numerous local disasters and we are determined to support our customers now as we always do," it said.

It said it was seeing substantial sales declines in its clothing and home business and has had to manage its costs accordingly but expected to be able to redeploy significant numbers of staff to support the food business.

Trading in its food business has so far remained strong.

M&S said pretax profit before one off items for the 2019-20 year could be at or below the bottom end of the analysts' forecast range of 440-460 million pounds ($516-$540 million), given probable very depressed trading in clothing and home.

The firm said not paying a final dividend would save 130 million pounds.

Separately on Friday sporting goods retailer Frasers Group, formerly Sports Direct, warned it will not meet earnings guidance for 2019-20 as the virus will cause significant disruption to its business.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC 3.02% 117.7 Delayed Quote.-45.67%
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL -0.88% 226.2 Delayed Quote.-50.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONA
03:49aSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Britain's M&S warns of 'severe impact' from corona..
RE
03:29aSTATEMENT RE : Covid-19
PU
02:15aSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Privileged Material Saved From Regulator's View
AQ
03/05Transforming Britain's John Lewis could take five years, new boss warns
RE
03/03THE PERIMETERS OF PRIVILEGE : England And Wales Court Of Appeal Takes Exception ..
AQ
03/03SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : UK Court Of Appeal Finds That Privilege Affords Pr..
AQ
02/28LEGAL PROFESSIONAL PRIVILEGE : Clarifying The Exceptions
AQ
02/25Hammerson slashes 2020 dividend as store closures bite
RE
02/21SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : The Final Whistle On Sports Direct -v- Financial R..
AQ
02/14SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Statement Regarding Business Rates
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 4 229 M
EBIT 2020 235 M
Net income 2020 139 M
Debt 2020 323 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 8,44x
P/E ratio 2021 8,56x
EV / Sales2020 0,35x
EV / Sales2021 0,31x
Capitalization 1 137 M
Chart SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Sports Direct International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 433,33  GBp
Last Close Price 226,20  GBp
Spread / Highest target 165%
Spread / Average Target 91,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael James Wallace Ashley Chief Executive Officer
David Daly Non-Executive Chairman
Chris Wootton Chief Financial Officer
David Brayshaw Non-Executive Director
Nicola Frampton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL-50.68%1 325
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-22.40%8 504
ULTA BEAUTY-49.23%7 346
NEXT-42.23%5 773
GRANDVISION N.V.-33.44%4 879
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY1.63%3 992
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group