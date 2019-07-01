Sports Direct International : EMPLOYEE BENEFIT TRUST PURCHASE OF EMPLOYEE SHARES

Date: 1 July 2019

SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL PLC

('Sports Direct' or the 'Company')

PURCHASE BY THE SPORTS DIRECT EMPLOYEE BENEFIT TRUST OF EMPLOYEE SHARES

On 28 June 2019, a total of 2,250 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ('Shares') were acquired by one participant following the exercise of an award under the Company's share schemes. The 2,250 shares sold by the participant following exercise were acquired by Estera Trust (Jersey) Limited as Trustee of the Sports Direct Employee Benefit Trust (the 'Trustee'), with the acquisition being funded by a loan advanced by the Company. The Shares were acquired at a price of 276.20 pence per Share (being an amount equal to the mid-market closing price of a Share on 28 June 2019) in an off-market transaction effected in Jersey. The Trustee has purchased these Shares in order to help meet future obligations arising under the Company's share schemes.

