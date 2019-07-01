Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sports Direct International    SPD   GB00B1QH8P22

SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL

(SPD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sports Direct International : EMPLOYEE BENEFIT TRUST PURCHASE OF EMPLOYEE SHARES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 10:43am EDT

Date: 1 July 2019

SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL PLC

('Sports Direct' or the 'Company')

PURCHASE BY THE SPORTS DIRECT EMPLOYEE BENEFIT TRUST OF EMPLOYEE SHARES

On 28 June 2019, a total of 2,250 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ('Shares') were acquired by one participant following the exercise of an award under the Company's share schemes. The 2,250 shares sold by the participant following exercise were acquired by Estera Trust (Jersey) Limited as Trustee of the Sports Direct Employee Benefit Trust (the 'Trustee'), with the acquisition being funded by a loan advanced by the Company. The Shares were acquired at a price of 276.20 pence per Share (being an amount equal to the mid-market closing price of a Share on 28 June 2019) in an off-market transaction effected in Jersey. The Trustee has purchased these Shares in order to help meet future obligations arising under the Company's share schemes.

-Ends-

Disclaimer

Sports Direct International plc published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 14:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONA
10:43aSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Employee benefit trust purchase of employee shares
PU
01:12aSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Row turns nasty in Sports Direct spat with Goals
AQ
06/28GOALS SOCCER CENTRES : reports higher UK sales
RE
06/26BONMARCHE : Retail gloom forces Bonmarche to rethink Philip Day's discounted off..
RE
06/21GOALS SOCCER CENTRES : Sports Direct to vote for removal of all board members of..
RE
06/20SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Offer Document Posted re Game Digital plc
PU
06/19MULBERRY : Britain's Mulberry hurt by House of Fraser collapse
RE
06/17GOALS SOCCER CENTRES : Ashley among punters looking to strike at Goals Soccer Ce..
AQ
06/14SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
06/12DEBENHAMS : Company voluntary anxiety
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 655 M
EBIT 2019 149 M
Net income 2019 88,1 M
Debt 2019 506 M
Yield 2019 0
P/E ratio 2019 17,7x
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,53x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
Capitalization 1 427 M
Chart SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Sports Direct International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,54  GBP
Last Close Price 2,76  GBP
Spread / Highest target 8,62%
Spread / Average Target -8,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael James Wallace Ashley CEO & Executive Deputy Chairman
David Daly Chairman
Karen Byers Head-Global Operations
Jonathan Kempster Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Brayshaw Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL16.15%1 873
ULTA BEAUTY41.68%20 278
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY30.39%13 126
NEXT38.46%9 360
FIELMANN AG18.15%6 095
GRANDVISION6.85%5 915
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About