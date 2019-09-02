Log in
Sports Direct International : Employee Benefit Trust Purchase of Employee Shares

09/02/2019 | 12:00pm EDT

Date: 2 September 2019

SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL PLC

('Sports Direct' or the 'Company')

PURCHASE BY THE SPORTS DIRECT EMPLOYEE BENEFIT TRUST OF EMPLOYEE SHARES

On 30 August 2019, a total of 59,571 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ('Shares') were acquired by eight participants following the exercise of an award under the Company's share schemes. The 59,571 shares sold by the participants following exercise were acquired by Estera Trust (Jersey) Limited as Trustee of the Sports Direct Employee Benefit Trust (the 'Trustee'), with the acquisition being funded by a loan advanced by the Company. The Shares were acquired at a price of 249.20 pence per Share (being an amount equal to the mid-market closing price of a Share on 30 August 2019) in an off-market transaction effected in Jersey. The Trustee has purchased these Shares in order to help meet future obligations arising under the Company's share schemes.

-Ends-

Disclaimer

Sports Direct International plc published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 15:59:01 UTC
