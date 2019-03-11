Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sports Direct International    SPD   GB00B1QH8P22

SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL

(SPD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sports Direct International : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) -Sports Direct International Plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 04:50am EDT

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Numis Securities Limited

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Sports Direct International Plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Sports Direct International Plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

08/03/2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

Findel Plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

Ordinary NPV

Purchase

Ordinary NPV

Sale

1,628

259.00 GBX

259.00 GBX

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

11/03/2019

Contact name:

Conor Clarke

Telephone number:

0207 260 1600

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Sports Direct International plc published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 08:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONA
04:50aSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) -Sports Direct International Plc
PU
03:45aDEBENHAMS : in advanced talks to secure new loans in bid to block Mike Ashley co..
RE
03/08LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Bookie GVC, global growth concerns spur bets against FTS..
RE
03/08DEBENHAMS : Mike Ashley launches bid to take charge of ailing Debenhams
RE
03/08SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Sports Direct International Plc
PU
03/08DEBENHAMS : Mike makes his move on debenhams
AQ
03/07SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Statement regarding Debenhams plc
PU
03/05DEBENHAMS : warns on profit again as restructuring looms
RE
03/05SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Mike Ashley in takeover move for Findel
AQ
03/04FINDEL : Mike Ashley's Sports Direct offers to buy Britain's Findel
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 663 M
EBIT 2019 131 M
Net income 2019 78,5 M
Debt 2019 508 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,17
P/E ratio 2020 14,74
EV / Sales 2019 0,53x
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
Capitalization 1 420 M
Chart SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Sports Direct International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,85  GBP
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael James Wallace Ashley CEO & Executive Deputy Chairman
David Daly Chairman
Karen Byers Head-Global Operations
Jonathan Kempster Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Brayshaw Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL11.23%1 848
ULTA BEAUTY25.14%18 173
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY8.33%10 962
NEXT27.44%9 107
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP7.32%5 611
FIELMANN AG9.26%5 568
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.