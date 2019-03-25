Sports Direct International : Possible cash offer for Debenhams plc

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL PLC

('Sports Direct' or the 'Company')

Possible cash offer for Debenhams plc

Sports Direct notes the announcement made by Debenhams plc ('Debenhams') on 22 March 2019 regarding Debenhams current restructuring and refinancing process. In Sports Direct's opinion, Debenhams restructuring and refinancing process is likely to result in an adverse outcome for Debenhams existing shareholders and, accordingly, Sports Direct confirms that, alongside other options, it is considering a possible offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Debenhams not already held by Sports Direct (the 'Possible Offer'). The Possible Offer is likely to be solely in cash although Sports Direct reserves the right to vary the form and/or mix of any consideration offered.

Sports Direct believes that any Possible Offer would be compelling for Debenhams shareholders as:

· It would allow Debenhams shareholders who wish to realise their shareholdings the opportunity to do so

· Sports Direct would seek to run the Debenhams business for the benefit of all of Debenhams stakeholders rather than for the benefit of Debenhams existing lenders

· Debenhams current restructuring and refinancing process could result in 'no equity value for Debenhams current shareholders'[1].

It is important to note thatthis is an announcement of a possible offer under Rule 2.4 of the Code and, accordingly, there can be no certainty that an offer will be made for Debenhams nor as to the terms on which any such offer may be made. Sports Direct reserves the right to vary the form and/or mix of any consideration for any offer.

Rule 2.6(a) of the Code requires that Sports Direct, by no later than 5.00 p.m. on 22 April 2019, being the 28th day following the date of this announcement, either announces a firm intention to make an offer for Debenhams in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or announces that it does not intend to make an offer, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. This deadline will only be extended with the consent of the Takeover Panel, in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code.

