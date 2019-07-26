Log in
Sports Direct International : Share Buyback Announcement

07/26/2019 | 01:10pm EDT

Date: 26 July 2019

SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL PLC ('Sports Direct' or 'the Company')

SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

The Company announces that it intends to commence a new share buyback programme from 30th July 2019 for the period up to and including 10th September 2019, being the last trading day before the Company's Annual General Meeting (the 'Programme').

The Company has entered into an agreement with Liberum Capital Limited to conduct the Programme on the Company's behalf and to make trading decisions under the Programme independently of the Company. The aggregate purchase price of all shares acquired under the Programme will be no greater than £30,000,000. The maximum number of shares that may be purchased under the Programme will be 10,000,000 ordinary shares.

The purpose of the Programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company.

The Programme will be conducted within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the general authority to repurchase shares granted by the Company's shareholders at the 2018 annual general meeting, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules, the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buyback programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The shares repurchased by the Company will be held in treasury pending cancellation or re-issue.

Ends.

Disclaimer

Sports Direct International plc published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 17:09:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 775 M
EBIT 2019 135 M
Net income 2019 63,4 M
Debt 2019 516 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,46x
EV / Sales2020 0,44x
Capitalization 1 234 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 325,00  GBp
Last Close Price 239,20  GBp
Spread / Highest target 117%
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,03%
Managers
NameTitle
Michael James Wallace Ashley CEO & Executive Deputy Chairman
David Daly Chairman
Karen Byers Head-Global Operations
Jonathan Kempster Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Brayshaw Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL0.59%1 541
ULTA BEAUTY44.84%20 730
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY34.82%13 448
NEXT42.02%9 064
GRANDVISION31.52%7 124
FIELMANN AG17.59%5 942
