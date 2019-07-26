Sports Direct International : Share Buyback Announcement

Date: 26 July 2019

SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL PLC ('Sports Direct' or 'the Company')

SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

The Company announces that it intends to commence a new share buyback programme from 30th July 2019 for the period up to and including 10th September 2019, being the last trading day before the Company's Annual General Meeting (the 'Programme').

The Company has entered into an agreement with Liberum Capital Limited to conduct the Programme on the Company's behalf and to make trading decisions under the Programme independently of the Company. The aggregate purchase price of all shares acquired under the Programme will be no greater than £30,000,000. The maximum number of shares that may be purchased under the Programme will be 10,000,000 ordinary shares.

The purpose of the Programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company.

The Programme will be conducted within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the general authority to repurchase shares granted by the Company's shareholders at the 2018 annual general meeting, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules, the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buyback programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The shares repurchased by the Company will be held in treasury pending cancellation or re-issue.

