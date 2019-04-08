Sports Direct International : Statement re Debenhams plc

Date: 8 April 2019

SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL PLC

('Sports Direct' or the 'Company')

Statement regarding proposal made to Debenhams plc

Sports Direct announces that it has today received a letter from Debenhams plc ('Debenhams') rejecting the proposal made by Sports Direct to underwrite a £150 million equity issuance by Debenhams.

Sports Direct had sought to constructively engage with the Debenhams board, including over the weekend, in order to put together a proposal for a solvent solution for Debenhams in the form of a £150 million pre-emptive equity issuance to existing Debenhams shareholders ('Equity Issuance'). Sports Direct believes that the Equity Issuance, which would have formed part of a comprehensive refinancing of Debenhams, should have been deliverable with the co-operation of Debenhams and its existing lenders.

As such, Sports Direct is disappointed with Debenhams' response. Sports Direct believes that, in the continued absence of any such engagement from the board of Debenhams and Debenhams' lenders, there is a likely significant and negative impact on Debenhams' current shareholders and other stakeholders, including suppliers and employees. Sports Direct therefore calls upon the board of Debenhams and its lenders to actively engage in negotiations.

Notwithstanding Debenhams' rejection of Sports Direct's proposal in relation to the Equity Issuance, Sports Direct continues to actively evaluate all possible options to support Debenhams. Accordingly, Sports Direct continues to give active consideration to its pre-conditional possible offer for Debenhams at 5p in cash per ordinary share announced on 25 March 2019. Sports Direct has until 5.00pm on 22 April 2019 to announce either a firm intention to make an offer for Debenhams or that it does not intend to make an offer.

