Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sports Direct International    SPD   GB00B1QH8P22

SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL

(SPD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sports Direct International : Statement regarding Debenhams plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 05:32am EDT

Date: 29 March 2019

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL PLC

('Sports Direct' or the 'Company')

Statement regarding Debenhams plc

Sports Direct refers to its announcement of 26 March 2019 regarding the pre-conditional possible offer for Debenhams plc ('Debenhams') at 5p in cash per ordinary share (the 'Proposal'). Sports Direct also refers to Debenhams announcement of 28 March 2019 regarding Debenhams noteholder consent solicitation process.

As the termination of Debenhams noteholder consent process was one of the waivable pre-conditions to the Proposal, Sports Direct is giving further consideration to Debenhams' announcement in the context of the Proposal.

Enquiries:

Numis (Financial adviser to Sports Direct)

Luke Bordewich

Stuart Ord

George Fry

+44 (0) 207 260 1000

Sports Direct

Cameron Olsen, Company Secretary

+44 (0) 344 245 9200

Further information

Numis Securities Limited ('Numis'), which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting as financial adviser exclusively for Sports Direct and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the matters in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Sports Direct for providing the protections afforded to clients of Numis, nor for providing advice in relation to any matter referred to herein.

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or the solicitation of any offer to buy, sell, subscribe for any securities or the solicitation of any vote in any jurisdiction.

The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions outside the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction.

In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Code, a copy of this announcement will be available at http://www.sportsdirectplc.com/investor-relations.aspxby no later than 12 noon (London time) on 1 April 2019. The content of the website referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into and does not form part of this announcement.

Disclaimer

Sports Direct International plc published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 09:31:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONA
05:32aSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Statement regarding Debenhams plc
PU
02:11aAshley's bid for Debenhams hit as bondholders back borrowing
AQ
03/28DEBENHAMS : bondholders back restructuring in blow to bid hopes
RE
03/27LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 gains, MPs votes on Brexit process eyed
RE
03/27DEBENHAMS : Sports Direct considers 61.4 million pounds bid for Debenhams
RE
03/27Mike Ashley-backed Goals Soccer Centres suspends shares
RE
03/27AMENDMENT : Possible cash offer for Debenhams plc
PU
03/27SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Possible cash offer for Debenhams plc
PU
03/26DEBENHAMS : warns Sports Direct offer won't address funding needs
RE
03/26SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Ashley mulls cash bid in latest Debenhams twist
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 655 M
EBIT 2019 143 M
Net income 2019 78,5 M
Debt 2019 508 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,30
P/E ratio 2020 14,47
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
Capitalization 1 538 M
Chart SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Sports Direct International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,54  GBP
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael James Wallace Ashley CEO & Executive Deputy Chairman
David Daly Chairman
Karen Byers Head-Global Operations
Jonathan Kempster Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Brayshaw Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL20.44%2 011
ULTA BEAUTY41.00%20 476
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY14.14%11 535
NEXT37.71%9 885
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP11.04%5 834
FIELMANN AG11.76%5 694
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.