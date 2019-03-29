Sports Direct International : Statement regarding Debenhams plc

Date: 29 March 2019

SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL PLC

('Sports Direct' or the 'Company')

Statement regarding Debenhams plc

Sports Direct refers to its announcement of 26 March 2019 regarding the pre-conditional possible offer for Debenhams plc ('Debenhams') at 5p in cash per ordinary share (the 'Proposal'). Sports Direct also refers to Debenhams announcement of 28 March 2019 regarding Debenhams noteholder consent solicitation process.

As the termination of Debenhams noteholder consent process was one of the waivable pre-conditions to the Proposal, Sports Direct is giving further consideration to Debenhams' announcement in the context of the Proposal.

Enquiries:

Numis (Financial adviser to Sports Direct)

Luke Bordewich Stuart Ord George Fry +44 (0) 207 260 1000

Sports Direct

Cameron Olsen, Company Secretary +44 (0) 344 245 9200

Further information

