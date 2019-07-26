Log in
Sports Direct International : results delayed again, still expects Friday release

07/26/2019 | 03:58am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk past Sports Direct store on Oxford Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Sports Direct, the British sporting goods retailer controlled by Mike Ashley, said it is still finalising its already delayed full year results but expected to release them later on Friday.

The results for the year to April 28 were originally due to be published on July 18 but the firm and its auditor Grant Thornton needed more time to prepare the accounts. Sports Direct said on Wednesday it would publish the results on Friday. They were due at 0600 GMT.

"Unfortunately we are still finalising preliminary results," Sports Direct said in a statement.

"We anticipate that our annual results will be still be released today, with a presentation to follow, and will update again at midday," it said, adding: "Apologies for any inconvenience."

Shares in Sports Direct were down 2.9% at 0749 GMT, extending year-on-year losses to 44%.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle and Alistair Smout)

