Sports Field Announces 2018 Financial Results

ST. CHARLES, Ill., April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Field Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:SFHI), engaged in the design, engineering, construction, and construction management of athletic facilities and sports complexes through its FirstForm, Inc. wholly-owned subsidiary today announced financial results for the full-year ended December 31, 2018.



2018 Highlights Include:

Completed construction of first track and field project in the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) – the second largest school district in the U.S.;

Constructed first project in the New York City public schools district – the largest school district in the U.S.’

The company was able to secure its initial construction bonding line for the first time in its history;

Surfacing projects maintained a positive gross profit of approx. 14.5% on more than $5 million in revenue;

Maintained strong sales backlog of over $9 million heading into 2019;

Architecture and engineering business growing with several new contracts;

All awarded contracts remain in backlog.

Jeromy Olson, Chief Executive Officer of Sports Field Holdings, Inc., said, “In 2018, we achieved a major milestone with the completion of our first large vertical construction project. The project was St. Joseph’s By-the-Sea High School (SJBTS) in Staten Island, NY. We are proud of the structure and the benefit that will be realized by all the great student-athletes at SJBTS. Significant losses, in accordance with GAAP accounting practices, were recognized in 2018. We incurred these losses for three main reasons: (1) the project was extended by 12 months, which added substantial delay costs; (2) our construction costs increased by over 17% during the same period; and (3) cost overruns occurred based on regional prices exceeding estimates.”

“The losses should be substantially offset by the acceptance of open change orders that should shift a significant amount of the revenue lost in 2018 into 2019. As this was the first vertical construction project of this magnitude for the company, we learned a great deal and have instituted measures to avoid similar issues on future projects.”

“Winning and constructing our first projects in both the Los Angeles Unified School District as well as the New York City public schools’ system is a significant achievement for Sports Fields Holdings,” continued Mr. Olson. “These two represent the largest school districts in the country with more than 2500 schools combined. We expect to do more business in these major districts in the coming years. We operate in large markets with a significant replacement cycle underway, and we are excited with the opportunities ahead.”

Mr. Olson concluded, “We are off to a solid start in 2019 with 5 projects currently under construction, and we anticipate improved revenues for the coming quarter and year. We now have excellent references in Los Angeles, New York and Miami that should serve us well in future bidding processes in those specific markets as well as other metropolitan areas. Our completed projects featuring Replicated Grass® and TerraSport® infill show very impressively and, we believe, represent an important competitive advantage.”

