Sportsman Warehouse : Announces Gunsmithing Services Available Nationwide

MIDVALE, Utah, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Now, gun enthusiasts can get complete, high-quality firearms gunsmith services quickly and easily anywhere in the U.S. by highly-experienced technicians via the new Gunsmith Center at Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH), www.sportsmans.com.

"Customers can quickly and easily drop off their firearms directly at our new Gunsmith Service Center in Utah, take them to any Sportsman's Warehouse store, or ship them in for service," states Jon Barker, Sportsman's Warehouse President and CEO. "Expanding from the Utah market, we now offer this unique service to customers nationwide, including our 92 store locations."

The newly constructed Sportsman's Warehouse (SW) Gunsmith Center offers the full-machine services of mills and lathes, plus complete refinishing, threading, metal, and stock work.

Services also include trigger and sight options, full customization and other work available in three simple ways:

Drop off and pick up firearms at any SW store Visit the new Gunsmith Center at 1630 South 5070 West, Suite 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84104; or Ship firearms to the Gunsmith Center and have them shipped back once services are complete.

Experienced and qualified firearms experts provide the best results possible.

From a simple spring replacement to a complete restoration, few things are as frustrating as obtaining service for a firearm, only to be left disappointed with the quality of work or length of time for completion. We now fill a void that many gun owners seek with the ability to complete the work our customers demand with reasonable turnaround time.

Our motto is simple: "The NEW experience in gunsmithing". We make it easy to get service and support from a company that you know and trust. Every job is unique and requires the right approach to ensure that each one is completed to our high, exacting standards.

Customers will also:

Earn points with the Loyalty Program.

Each dollar spent at the Gunsmith Center gives members a point towards earning SW gift cards.

Relax with a 1-or-3-Year Firearm Service Plan.

This includes mounting and bore sighting, field cleaning, factory-service augmentation, free shipping to the factory for repair, and discounts on Gunsmith Service Center work. (coming soon to all locations)

"Like millions of gun owners, I struggle to find a convenient and consistent way to get my firearms serviced. The challenge of having access to highly qualified experts from anywhere in the country, and knowing the service will be done at a fair price and turnaround time, is now a reality," states Barker. "Our goal is to enable gun enthusiasts to save money and spend more time enjoying their firearms."

For more details, visit your local SW store or visit http://www.sportsmansgunsmith.com

About Sportsman's Warehouse

Founded in 1986, Sportsman's Warehouse now operates 92 stores in 23 states as the largest outdoor specialty store based in the Western United States and Alaska. If you are an outdoor enthusiast, we ensure you will always find quality, brand-name hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, apparel, and footwear merchandise within a local and convenient shopping environment. And with everyday low prices, passionate, friendly, and knowledgeable associates, and educational in-store seminars and events, you'll enjoy a memorable outdoor experience. For more information, visit www.sportsmans.com.

SOURCE Sportsman’s Warehouse