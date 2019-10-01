Log in
SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPWH)
Sportsman Warehouse : Launches Explorewards Visa® Credit Card

10/01/2019

MIDVALE, Utah, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH), www.sportsmans.com, launched their exclusive Explorewards Visa card via Alliance Data, which has over 30 years of experience providing leading, co-branded and private label credit programs.

"Now, customers can easily apply for our new credit card via text, online or at a local Sportsman's store, earn points fast and redeem them at any time for gift cards, to use for all of their favorite outdoor gear, apparel, accessories, and more," states Jon Barker, Sportsman's Warehouse President and CEO.

Upon credit approval, card holders can use their Sportsman's Warehouse Explorewards Visa to make purchases and:

  • Earn 5 points for every $1.00 spent in Sportsman's Warehouse Stores and on sportsmans.com, 2 points for gas, home improvement, and campgrounds, and 1 point everywhere else Visa is accepted;
  • Redeem points (no minimum) at any time quickly and easily via the SW loyalty-account eGift Card process;
  • Earn a $50.00 Rewards Card with $500.00 in purchases outside of Sportsman's Warehouse within the first 120 days of opening their Explorewards Visa Credit Card; and
  • Enjoy no limits on the amount of points earned, no annual fee, exclusive deals, special offers, and more!

"Card owners can monitor their account and check all of the details online whenever it's convenient for them," states Barker. "Plus, all customers receive our well-known, high-quality service and guaranteed, best prices."

To apply for the new Explorewards Visa card visit www.sportsmans.com/apply.   

About Sportsman's Warehouse
Founded in 1986, Sportsman's Warehouse now operates 95 stores in 25 states as the largest, outdoor specialty store based in the Western United States and Alaska. If you are an outdoor enthusiast, we ensure you will always find quality, brand-name hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, apparel, and footwear merchandise within a local and convenient shopping environment. And with everyday low prices, passionate, friendly and knowledgeable associates, and educational in-store seminars and events, you'll enjoy a memorable outdoor experience. For more information, visit www.sportsmans.com.

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sportsmans-warehouse-launches-explorewards-visa-credit-card-300929007.html

SOURCE Sportsman’s Warehouse


© PRNewswire 2019
