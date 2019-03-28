Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results 0 03/28/2019 | 07:01am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields MIDVALE, Utah, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's" or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:SPWH) today announced financial results for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended February 2, 2019.

Jon Barker, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased with our solid end to the year as our fourth quarter results were in-line with expectations on the top and bottom line. Our fourth quarter same store sales increase of 3.1% compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 exceeded our expectations and was driven by strong performance from our existing stores and e-commerce platform. We believe these results are a testament that the investments we’ve made throughout the year are gaining traction, including the enhancements to our omni-channel capabilities, increasing customer acquisition and engagement and offering a differentiated merchandising assortment in fiscal 2018.” Mr. Barker continued, “As we look to fiscal 2019, we will continue to invest in key areas across the business to further differentiate Sportsman’s Warehouse and better enable us to both strengthen our relationship with our existing customers as well as capitalize on market share opportunities to draw new customers into the fold. Similar to 2018, we will continue to take a disciplined approach as we focus on further strengthening our market position in 2019 and beyond.” Fiscal Year Fiscal year 2018 contained 52 weeks of operations and ended on February 2, 2019. Fiscal year 2017 contained 53 weeks of operations ended on February 3, 2018. We refer to the extra week of operations as the “53rd week.” Due to the 53rd week in fiscal year 2017, all references to same store sales for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 are compared to the shifted period for the comparable period for fiscal year 2017. For the thirteen weeks ended February 2, 2019: Net sales decreased by 0.2% to $242.7 million from $243.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017 due to the 53rd week of operations in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Excluding the $10.6 million in sales from the 53rd week in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017, sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 increased by 4.4% or $10.2 million driven by a same store sales increase of 3.1% from the comparable prior year period.



Income from operations was $17.0 million compared to $16.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017. Adjusted income from operations was $17.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, which excludes the write-off of an IT-related asset that did not impact the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 (see “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).



Interest expense decreased to $2.7 million from $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017.



Net income was $10.6 million compared to net income of $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017. Adjusted net income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 was $8.4 million, which excludes the write-off of an IT related asset and the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“US Tax Reform”) that did not impact the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018(see “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).



Diluted earnings per share was $0.25 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.14 for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.20 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 (see “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).



Adjusted EBITDA was $22.0 million compared to $23.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017 (see "GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures"). For the fifty-two weeks ended February 2, 2019: Net sales increased by 4.9% to $849.1 million from $809.7 million in fiscal year 2017. Excluding the $10.6 million in sales from the 53 rd week of operations in fiscal year 2017, net sales increased by 6.3% or $28.8 million. Same store sales increased by 1.5% from the comparable prior year period.



week of operations in fiscal year 2017, net sales increased by 6.3% or $28.8 million. Same store sales increased by 1.5% from the comparable prior year period. Income from operations was $44.0 million compared to $46.6 million in fiscal year 2017. Adjusted income from operations, which excludes charges incurred in conjunction with the retirement of the Company’s former CEO, was $46.7 million, compared to adjusted income from operations of $48.8 million, which excludes professional and other fees incurred in connection with the evaluation of a strategic acquisition and the write-off of an IT related asset, in fiscal year 2017 (see “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).



Interest expense decreased to $13.2 million, including a $1.6 million write off of debt discount and deferred financing fees associated with the Company’s old term loan, from $13.7 million in fiscal year 2017.



Net income was $23.8 million compared to net income of $17.7 million in fiscal year 2017. Adjusted net income, which excludes charges incurred in conjunction with the retirement of the Company’s former CEO, the write-off of deferred financing fees and debt discount associated with the Company’s old term loan, and a non-recurring tax benefit, was $25.9 million compared to adjusted net income, which excludes professional and other fees incurred in connection with the evaluation of a strategic acquisition, the write-off of an IT related asset, and the impacts of US Tax Reform, of $21.3 million in fiscal year 2017 (see “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).



Diluted earnings per share was $0.55 compared to $0.42 in fiscal year 2017. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.60 compared to $0.50 in fiscal year 2017 (see “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).



Adjusted EBITDA was $68.5 million compared to $72.8 million in fiscal year 2017 (see "GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures"). Balance sheet highlights as of February 2, 2019:

Total debt: $179.9 million consisting of $144.3 million outstanding under the Company’s revolving credit facility and $35.6 million outstanding under the term loan, net of unamortized debt issuance costs.



Total liquidity (cash plus $19.3 million of availability on revolving credit facility): $20.8 million First Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Outlook: For the first quarter of fiscal year 2019, net sales are expected to be in the range of $174.0 million to $180.0 million based on a change in same store sales in the range of (2.0%) to (5.0%) compared to the corresponding period of fiscal year 2018. Net loss is expected to be in the range of ($3.5) million to ($4.8) million with diluted loss per share of ($0.08) to ($0.11) on a weighted average of approximately 43.0 million estimated common shares outstanding. For fiscal year 2019, net sales are expected to be in the range of $860.0 million to $890.0 million based on a change in same store sales in the range of (1.0%) to 2.0% compared to fiscal year 2018. Net income is expected to be in the range of $22.5 million to $27.5 million with earnings per diluted share of $0.52 to $0.64 on a weighted average of approximately 43.2 million estimated common shares outstanding. CFO Transition: The Company also today announced that Kevan Talbot, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will be leaving the Company in the coming months to spend more time with his family before pursuing other interests. The Company has launched a search to identify and recruit a new CFO, and Mr. Talbot is expected to continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer to assist in the search for a replacement and to ensure a smooth transition of his duties. “On behalf of the Sportsman’s Warehouse Board of Directors and management team, I want to express my gratitude for Kevan’s significant contributions during his 17 year tenure with the company,” said Jon Barker, Chief Executive Officer. “In his ten years as CFO, not only did he help take the company public, but he has been instrumental in our relationships with the investment community, has driven improvements in our capital structure and has built a strong and capable finance team. We wish him well in his future endeavors.” Conference Call Information: A conference call to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal 2018 financial results is scheduled for today, March 28, 2019, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. The conference call will be webcast and may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sportsmans.com. Non-GAAP Information This press release includes the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”): adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA. We defined adjusted income from operations and adjusted net income as income from operations and net income, respectively, in each case, plus professional and other fees incurred in connection with the evaluation of a strategic acquisition, charges incurred in conjunction with the retirement of the Company’s former CEO, write-off of an IT-related asset, write-off of deferred financing fees and debt discount associated with the Company’s prior term loan, and non-recurring tax benefit adjustments, as applicable. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of professional and other fees incurred in connection with the evaluation of a strategic acquisition, charges incurred in conjunction with the retirement of the Company’s former CEO, write-off of an IT-related asset, write-off of deferred financing fees and debt discount associated with the Company’s prior term loan, and non-recurring tax benefit adjustments. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and other gains, losses and expenses that we do not believe are indicative of our ongoing expenses. The Company has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures under “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures” in this release. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures not only provide its management with comparable financial data for internal financial analysis but also provide meaningful supplemental information to investors. Specifically, these non-GAAP financial measures allow investors to better understand the performance of the Company’s business and facilitate a more meaningful comparison of its diluted income per share and actual results on a period-over-period basis. The Company has provided this information as a means to evaluate the results of its ongoing operations. Other companies in the Company’s industry may calculate these items differently than the Company does. Each of these measures is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under GAAP. Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategic initiatives and our outlook for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2019. Investors can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "continue", "expect", "may", “opportunity”, "plan", "future", “ahead” and similar terms and phrases. The Company cannot assure investors that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it has anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to risks relating to the Company’s ability to attract and integrate a new Chief Financial Officer; the Company’s retail-based business model, general economic conditions and consumer spending, the Company’s concentration of stores in the Western United States, competition in the outdoor activities and sporting goods market, changes in consumer demands, the Company’s expansion into new markets and planned growth, current and future government regulations, risks related to the Company’s continued retention of its key management, the Company’s distribution center, quality or safety concerns about the Company’s merchandise, events that may affect the Company’s vendors, trade restrictions, and other factors that are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2019 which was filed with the SEC on March 29, 2019 and the Company’s other public filings made with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which the Company makes it. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws. About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Sportsman's Warehouse is an outdoor sporting goods retailer focused on meeting the everyday needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant and every enthusiast in between. Our mission is to provide a one-stop shopping experience that equips our customers with the right quality, brand name hunting, shooting, fishing and camping gear to maximize their enjoyment of the outdoors. For press releases and certain additional information about the Company, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sportsmans.com.

SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Thirteen/Fourteen Weeks Ended February 2, 2019 % of net

sales February 3, 2018 % of net

sales Net sales $ 242,683 100.0 % $ 243,165 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 163,177 67.2 % 163,501 67.2 % Gross profit 79,506 32.8 % 79,664 32.8 % Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 62,538 25.8 % 63,083 25.9 % Income from operations 16,968 7.0 % 16,581 6.9 % Interest expense (2,682 ) (1.1 %) (3,658 ) (1.5 %) Income before income tax expense 14,286 5.9 % 12,923 5.4 % Income tax expense (3,657 ) (1.5 %) (7,035 ) (2.9 %) Net Income $ 10,629 4.4 % $ 5,888 2.5 % Earnings per share Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.14 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.14 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 42,953 42,592 Diluted 43,079 42,699 SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Fifty-two/Fifty-three Weeks Ended

February 2, 2019 % of net

sales February 3, 2018 % of net

sales Net sales $ 849,129 100.0 % $ 809,671 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 564,199 66.4 % 535,811 66.2 % Gross profit 284,930 33.6 % 273,860 33.8 % Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 240,911 28.4 % 227,292 28.1 % Income from operations 44,019 5.2 % 46,568 5.7 % Interest expense (13,206 ) (1.6 %) (13,738 ) (1.7 %) Income before income tax expense 30,813 3.6 % 32,830 4.0 % Income tax expense (7,063 ) (0.8 %) (15,088 ) (1.9 %) Net Income $ 23,750 2.8 % $ 17,742 2.1 % Earnings per share Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.42 Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.42 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 42,878 42,496 Diluted 42,979 42,522 SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) Assets February 2, 2019 February 3, 2018 Current assets: Cash $ 1,547 $ 1,769 Accounts receivable, net 249 319 Merchandise inventories 276,600 270,594 Prepaid expenses and other 15,174 8,073 Total current assets 293,570 280,755 Property and equipment, net 92,084 94,035 Deferred income taxes 2,997 4,595 Definite lived intangible assets, net 246 276 Total assets $ 388,897 $ 379,661 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 24,953 $ 36,788 Accrued expenses 56,384 50,602 Income taxes payable 1,838 2,586 Revolving line of credit 144,306 59,992 Current portion of long-term debt, net of discount and debt issuance costs 7,915 990 Current portion of deferred rent 5,270 4,593 Total current liabilities 240,666 155,551 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net of discount, debt issuance costs, and current portion 27,717 132,349 Deferred rent, noncurrent 41,854 41,963 Total long-term liabilities 69,571 174,312 Total liabilities 310,237 329,863 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 430 426 Additional paid-in capital 84,671 82,197 Accumulated deficit (6,441 ) (32,825 ) Total stockholders’ equity 78,660 49,798 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 388,897 $ 379,661 SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) February 2, 2019 February 3, 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Income $ 23,750 $ 17,742 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,961 15,864 Amortization and write-off of discount on debt and deferred financing fees 2,043 708 Amortization of Intangible 289 1,842 Change in deferred rent 568 8,098 Loss (gain) on asset dispositions 30 516 Deferred income taxes 714 502 Stock based compensation 2,829 2,294 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 70 92 Merchandise inventory (6,006 ) (24,305 ) Prepaid expenses and other (5,339 ) (681 ) Accounts payable (11,726 ) 7,536 Accrued expenses 7,739 (1,040 ) Income taxes payable and receivable (749 ) 1,607 Net cash provided by operating activities 32,173 30,775 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (17,936 ) (41,172 ) Acquisition of intangible asset (259 ) - Proceeds from deemed sale-leaseback transactions 1,717 9,022 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 226 14 Net cash used in investing activities (16,252 ) (32,136 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net borrowings on line of credit 84,314 (980 ) Increase in book overdraft 353 4,589 Proceeds from issuance of common stock per employee stock purchase plan 351 396 Payment of withholdings on restricted stock units (703 ) (635 ) Borrowings on term loan 40,000 - Payment of deferred financing costs (1,331 ) (551 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (139,127 ) (1,600 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (16,143 ) 1,219 Net change in cash (222 ) (142 ) Cash at beginning of year 1,769 1,911 Cash at end of period $ 1,547 $ 1,769 SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of GAAP income from operations to adjusted income from operations:

For the Thirteen/Fourteen Weeks Ended For the Fifty-two/Fifty-three Weeks Ended February 2, 2019 February 3, 2018 February 2, 2019 February 3, 2018 Income from operations $ 16,968 $ 16,581 $ 44,019 $ 46,568 Professional fees (1) - - - 1,744 CEO retirement (2) - - 2,647 - Asset Write-off (3) - 516 - 516 Adjusted income from operations $ 16,968 $ 17,097 $ 46,666 $ 48,828 Reconciliation of GAAP net income and GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding to adjusted net income and adjusted weighted average shares outstanding:

Numerator: Net income $ 10,629 $ 5,888 $ 23,750 $ 17,742 Professional fees (1) - - - 1,744 CEO retirement (2) - - 2,647 - Deferred financing fee write-off (4) - - 1,617 - Non-recurring tax benefit (5) - - (1,322 ) - Asset Write-Off (3) - 516 - 516 Impact of Tax Reform (6) - 2,153 - 2,153 Less tax benefit - (194 ) (813 ) (850 ) Adjusted net income $ 10,629 $ 8,363 $ 25,879 $ 21,305 Denominator: Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 43,079 42,699 42,979 42,522 Reconciliation of income per share: Dilutive income per share $ 0.25 $ 0.14 $ 0.55 $ 0.42 Impact of adjustments to numerator - 0.06 0.05 0.08 Adjusted diluted income per share $ 0.25 $ 0.20 $ 0.60 $ 0.50 Reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 10,629 $ 5,888 $ 23,750 $ 17,742 Interest expense 2,682 3,658 13,206 13,738 Income tax expense 3,657 7,035 7,063 15,088 Depreciation and amortization 4,650 4,800 18,250 17,707 Stock-based compensation expense (7) 391 854 1,742 2,294 Pre-opening expenses (8) 7 279 1,838 3,970 Professional fees (1) - - - 1,744 CEO retirement (2) - - 2,647 - Asset Write-off (3) - 516 516 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,016 $ 23,030 $ 68,496 $ 72,799 (1) Professional and other fees incurred in connection with the evaluation of a strategic acquisition. (2) Expenses incurred in conjunction with the retirement of our former CEO during Q1 2018. (3) Write-off of IT related asset not yet placed in-service and deemed to be abandoned (4) Write-off of deferred financing fees and debt discount relating to our old term loan. (5) Non-recurring tax benefit recognized due to our return to provision adjustments recorded in conjunction with the filing of our 2017 tax return. (6) Write-down of deferred tax assets in relation to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed on December 22, 2017. (7) Stock-based compensation expense represents non-cash expenses related to equity instruments granted to employees under our 2013 Performance Incentive Plan and employee stock purchase plan. (8) Pre-opening expenses include expenses incurred in the preparation and opening of a new store location, such as payroll, travel and supplies, but do not include the cost of the initial inventory or capital expenditures required to open a location. Investor Contact: ICR, Inc. Rachel Schacter (203) 682-8200 investors@sportsmanswarehouse.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019 0 Latest news on SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLD 07:01a Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year.. GL 03/25 SPORTSMAN WAREHOUSE : New Sportsman's Warehouse Store to Open in Fort Wayne Indi.. PR 03/25 SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC : annual earnings release 03/21 SPORTSMAN WAREHOUSE : Announces Gunsmithing Services Available Nationwide PR 03/14 SPORTSMAN WAREHOUSE : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Con.. AQ 03/07 SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers.. AQ 02/12 SPORTSMAN WAREHOUSE : to Open Murfreesboro, Tennessee Store in Summer 2019 PU 01/14 Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Appoints Martha Bejar to Its Board of Di.. GL 01/11 SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K) AQ 01/08 SPORTSMAN WAREHOUSE : Announces Participation in the 2019 ICR Conference AQ