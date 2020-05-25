Log in
05/25/2020 | 06:25am EDT

DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Live for a good cause: SPORTTOTAL launches charity marathon

25.05.2020 / 12:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News
Live for a good cause: SPORTTOTAL launches charity marathon

Cologne, 22 May 2020. Although the ADAC TOTAL 24h Race 2020 has been postponed until September, fans can still look forward to action-packed hours on the originally planned date (23- 24 May). The race organisers are hosting the weekend under the slogan of "24h Rewind", i.e. winding back to the coolest scenes and the best action. A short time ahead of the official 24h streaming, SPORTTOTAL has arranged for a marathon live broadcast for a good cause: Eve Scheer and Patrick Simon will be going live from 14:00 p.m. for 25,378 hours of broadcasting, featuring celebrities, music and engaging live transmissions at the Nürburgring.

The programme will be broadcast on the #DABEI, channel available to MagentaTV customers via the receiver and free for all other fans in the network at www.dabei-tv.de. Fans will be able to enjoy even more highlights on the ADAC TOTAL 24h Race's YouTube channel which will feature the most exciting scenes from the 24h events since 2001.

Direct from the Nürburgring and hosted by popular presenters, an exciting and varied program with riveting content revolving around racing will be on offer. The story of ring's history and the 24h race is narrated. Many prominent guests are on site or invited to participate in the show via a live connection. Guests will include team boss and legend Olaf Manthey and professional racing drivers Frank Stippler, Rene Butler, along with private driver and team boss Titus Dittmann.

The show will feature a special performance by the Cologne-based cult band "De Höhner" on Sunday at 1:15 p.m. Further highlights include virtual racing for additional action-packed scenes and a series of DJ sets (including from Jorn van Deynhoven), which will make the XXL program worth watching. The complete DJ line-up will get going as from 2:30 p.m. on www.muxx.tv. A special extra something about the event: the program will call for donations for a good cause. The proceeds will go to supporting the Marshals Club Nürburgring, specifically to the track marshals whose job it would normally be to take care of security and fairness on the ring at the weekend.

About SPORTTOTAL AG:
SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne, is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with video platforms and communities (DIGITAL), in the high-margin national and international project business (VENUES), as well as in the live events business (LIVE). The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with special camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on "sporttotal". SPORTTOTAL AG's service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG also produces content for prestigious companies such Porsche, Audi, Mercedes/AMG, Red Bull and VW and organises high-calibre live events such as the Porsche Experience.
For more information: www.sporttotal.com

SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Cologne
Germany
www.sporttotal.com
Tel: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 0
Fax: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 199
info@sporttotal.com

Investor Relations
BSK Becker+Schreiner Kommunikation GmbH
Tobias M. Weitzel
Tel: +49 (0) 177_7 21 57 60
weitzel@kommunikation-bsk.de


 

25.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Köln
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 0
Fax: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 199
E-mail: info@sporttotal.com
Internet: www.sporttotal.com
ISIN: DE000A1EMG56
WKN: A1EMG5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1054373

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1054373  25.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1054373&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
