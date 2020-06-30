Log in
SPORTTOTAL AG: Long-term cooperation with Deutsche Telekom contractually agreed

06/30/2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Alliance
SPORTTOTAL AG: Long-term cooperation with Deutsche Telekom contractually agreed

30-Jun-2020 / 16:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of EU Regulation No. 596/2014 SPORTTOTAL AG, ISIN: DE000A1EMG56 / WKN: A1EMG5

Long-term cooperation with Deutsche Telekom contractually agreed

- sporttotal.tv gmbh and Deutsche Telekom AG sign twelve-month feed-in contract to broadcast #DABEI channel on the MagentaTV platform

- sporttotal.tv gmbh expects sales in the mid single-digit million range

- #DABEI to be an events channel with 60-80 premium events per year

Cologne, 30 June, 2020. sporttotal.tv gmbh, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG, has today entered into a contract with Deutsche Telekom AG to feed in the sporttotal.tv gmbh entertainment channel "#DABEI" on the MagentaTV platform operated by Telekom Deutschland AG. The contract will run for a period of 12 months and sporttotal.tv gmbh expects to see annual sales in the mid single-digit million range.

60-80 premium events per year, plus self-produced content
For sporttotal.tv gmbh "#DABEI" represents an extension to its area of business. It includes premium content self-produced by sporttotal.tv gmbh and in particular live events in the fields of comedy, concerts and sport. The contract was preceded by a trial phase from March to June of this year, which in the opinion of the contracting parties has fulfilled their hopes and expectations.

SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Cologne
www.sporttotal.com
Tel: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 0
Fax: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 199
info@sporttotal.com

Investor Relations
BSK Becker+Schreiner Kommunikation GmbH
Tobias M. Weitzel
Tel: +49 (0) 177_7 21 57 60
weitzel@kommunikation-bsk.de




 

30-Jun-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Köln
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 0
Fax: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 199
E-mail: info@sporttotal.com
Internet: www.sporttotal.com
ISIN: DE000A1EMG56
WKN: A1EMG5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1082623

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1082623  30-Jun-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1082623&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
