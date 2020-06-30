Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Sporttotal AG    WIG1   DE000A1EMG56

SPORTTOTAL AG

(WIG1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SPORTTOTAL AG: Long-term cooperation with Deutsche Telekom contractually agreed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 10:25am EDT

DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Alliance
SPORTTOTAL AG: Long-term cooperation with Deutsche Telekom contractually agreed

30.06.2020 / 16:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News
Long-term cooperation with Deutsche Telekom contractually agreed

- Following a successful trial period, sporttotal.tv gmbh will present its #DABEI channel to viewers for at least another 12 months on MagentaTV

- Sales expected in the mid single-digit million range

- #DABEI to be an events channel with 60-80 premium events per year

Cologne, 30 June 2020. sporttotal.tv gmbh, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG, will continue to offer its entertainment channel "#DABEI" to viewers for at least a further 12 months on Telekom Deutschland's MagentaTV platform. Following a successful trial phase during the acute coronavirus crisis, with an exclusive feed-in contract and new marketing opportunities sporttotal.tv gmbh expects to see sales in the mid single-digit million range. This will enable sporttotal to override the general economic trend and continue its positive development while generating new revenue streams despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Varied programme: 60-80 premium events per year
Following a trial phase from March to June, #DABEI is banking on premium content produced by sporttotal.tv gmbh itself. The focus of the channel is on live events. As a channel specializing in events and emotion-stirring shows of all kinds, #DABEI offers viewers a close-up on their favourite stars, shows and brands. In the coming 12 months between 60-80 premium events are planned in the fields of comedy, concerts and sport.

Plans foresee extensive own production
With extensive premium event productions of its own, sporttotal.tv gmbh plans to make the channel content structure and marketing even more attractive. Positioning #DABEI on the MagentaTV platform will ensure that no one need miss out on major comedy, music and sport events.

About SPORTTOTAL AG:
SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne, is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with video platforms and communities (DIGITAL), in the high-margin national and international project business (VENUES), as well as in the live events business (LIVE). The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with special camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on "sporttotal". SPORTTOTAL AG's service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG also produces content for prestigious companies such Porsche, Audi, Mercedes/AMG, Red Bull and VW and organises high-calibre live events such as the Porsche Experience.
For more information: www.sporttotal.com

SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Cologne
Germany
www.sporttotal.com
Tel: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 0
Fax: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 199
info@sporttotal.com

Investor Relations
BSK Becker+Schreiner Kommunikation GmbH
Tobias M. Weitzel
Tel: +49 (0) 177_7 21 57 60
weitzel@kommunikation-bsk.de




 

30.06.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Köln
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 0
Fax: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 199
E-mail: info@sporttotal.com
Internet: www.sporttotal.com
ISIN: DE000A1EMG56
WKN: A1EMG5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1082939

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1082939  30.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1082939&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SPORTTOTAL AG
10:25aSPORTTOTAL AG : Long-term cooperation with Deutsche Telekom contractually agreed
EQ
10:20aSPORTTOTAL AG : Long-term cooperation with Deutsche Telekom contractually agreed
EQ
06/29SPORTTOTAL : and G3 Collegiate Esports LLC (G3E) are planning to cooperate on a ..
EQ
06/29SPORTTOTAL AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports..
EQ
06/29SPORTTOTAL AG : Annual report for fiscal 2019 to be published by August 14, 2020..
EQ
06/23SPORTTOTAL AND PORSCHE : Letter of Intent on renewing the contract through to th..
EQ
06/17SPORTTOTAL AG : sporttotal.tv gmbh launches own live streaming app
EQ
05/25LIVE FOR A GOOD CAUSE : SPORTTOTAL launches charity marathon
EQ
04/30SPORTTOTAL AG : Regional league live - sporttotal and Onefootball agree free-to-..
EQ
04/30SPORTTOTAL AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 38,0 M 42,6 M 42,6 M
Net income 2019 -11,0 M -12,3 M -12,3 M
Net Debt 2019 3,10 M 3,48 M 3,48 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,20x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 24,0 M 27,0 M 27,0 M
EV / Sales 2018
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart SPORTTOTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Sporttotal AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPORTTOTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Lauterbach Chief Executive Officer
Michael Kern Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sebastian Egelhoff Head-Operations
Sebastian Blaschke Senior Vice President-Finance & Administration
Oliver Grodowski Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPORTTOTAL AG10.58%27
VIVENDI SE-10.15%30 209
BOLLORÉ SE-27.56%9 289
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-3.90%6 656
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.-7.54%4 521
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-32.80%3 375
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group