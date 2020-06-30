DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Alliance

SPORTTOTAL AG: Long-term cooperation with Deutsche Telekom contractually agreed



30.06.2020 / 16:23

Corporate News

Long-term cooperation with Deutsche Telekom contractually agreed

- Following a successful trial period, sporttotal.tv gmbh will present its #DABEI channel to viewers for at least another 12 months on MagentaTV

- Sales expected in the mid single-digit million range

- #DABEI to be an events channel with 60-80 premium events per year

Cologne, 30 June 2020. sporttotal.tv gmbh, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG, will continue to offer its entertainment channel "#DABEI" to viewers for at least a further 12 months on Telekom Deutschland's MagentaTV platform. Following a successful trial phase during the acute coronavirus crisis, with an exclusive feed-in contract and new marketing opportunities sporttotal.tv gmbh expects to see sales in the mid single-digit million range. This will enable sporttotal to override the general economic trend and continue its positive development while generating new revenue streams despite the COVID-19 pandemic.



Varied programme: 60-80 premium events per year

Following a trial phase from March to June, #DABEI is banking on premium content produced by sporttotal.tv gmbh itself. The focus of the channel is on live events. As a channel specializing in events and emotion-stirring shows of all kinds, #DABEI offers viewers a close-up on their favourite stars, shows and brands. In the coming 12 months between 60-80 premium events are planned in the fields of comedy, concerts and sport.

Plans foresee extensive own production

With extensive premium event productions of its own, sporttotal.tv gmbh plans to make the channel content structure and marketing even more attractive. Positioning #DABEI on the MagentaTV platform will ensure that no one need miss out on major comedy, music and sport events.

About SPORTTOTAL AG:

SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne, is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with video platforms and communities (DIGITAL), in the high-margin national and international project business (VENUES), as well as in the live events business (LIVE). The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with special camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on "sporttotal". SPORTTOTAL AG's service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG also produces content for prestigious companies such Porsche, Audi, Mercedes/AMG, Red Bull and VW and organises high-calibre live events such as the Porsche Experience.

