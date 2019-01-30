Log in
SPORTTOTAL AG: NOFV and sporttotal.tv agree long-term cooperation

01/30/2019 | 05:05am EST

01/30/2019 | 05:05am EST

DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Alliance
SPORTTOTAL AG: NOFV and sporttotal.tv agree long-term cooperation

30.01.2019 / 10:59
Corporate News

Corporate News

SPORTTOTAL AG: NOFV and sporttotal.tv agree long-term cooperation

Cologne, 30 January 2019. The Nordostdeutsche Fußballverband e.V. (NOFV) and sporttotal.tv gmbh, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG, are to enter into an extensive partnership with the aim of medializing and enhancing visibility of amateur football. The cooperation comprises the NOFV-Oberliga Nord and the NOFV-Oberliga Süd, with the option of extending it to include the home matches of the club VfL 05 Hohenstein-Ernstthal, current German Futsal Champion of the NOFV Futsal Regional League. After the Norddeutscher Fußballverband e.V. and the Westdeutscher Fußballverband e.V., the NOFV is the third of five regional football associations to work together with the sporttotal.tv sport streaming service.

A cooperation already exists with all six general associations of the NOFV, including Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Football Association, Saxony-Anhalt Football Association, Berlin Football Association, the Brandenburg Football Association, the Thüringer Football Association and the Football Association of Saxony, that will now be reinforced by NOFV as the higher level association

Erwin Bugar, NOFV President: "Signing the agreement with sporttotal.tv will ensure greater coverage for amateur football in the digital media. We are naturally delighted about this. The compelling broadcasting technology offers our clubs the opportunity of reaching a greater audience and providing the fans with a special service."

Gerrit Heidemann, sporttotal.tv Director : "We are very pleased to be able to count the NOFV among sporttotal.tv's partners, and we are looking forward to the agreed cooperation that will greatly enhance the visibility of amateur football. We will partner the associations and their fans to the best of our ability."
 

About SPORTTOTAL AG:
SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne, is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with video platforms and communities (DIGITAL), in the high-margin national and international project business (VENUES), as well as in the live events business (LIVE). The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips amateur football clubs with special video technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically using the new "sporttotal.tv" platform. SPORTTOTAL AG's service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG also produces content for prestigious companies such Porsche, Audi, Mercedes/AMG, Red Bull and VW, and organizes high-calibre live events such as the Porsche Experience.

More information: www.sporttotal.com


SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Cologne
Germany
www.sporttotal.com
Tel: +49 (0)221_7 88 77_ 0
Fax: +49 (0)221_7 88 77_ 199
info@sporttotal.com

Investor Relations
BSK Becker+Schreiner Kommunikation GmbH
Tobias M. Weitzel
Tel: +49 (0)177_7 21 57 60
weitzel@kommunikation-bsk.de


 

30.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Köln
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 0
Fax: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 199
E-mail: info@sporttotal.com
Internet: www.sporttotal.com
ISIN: DE000A1EMG56
WKN: A1EMG5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

770929  30.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=770929&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
