News Summary

SPORTTOTAL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/15/2018 | 10:10am CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.10.2018 / 10:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Lauterbach

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SPORTTOTAL AG

b) LEI
529900BNCVTTQVX7D294 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1EMG56

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.04658 EUR 19885.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.0466 EUR 19885.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-10-12; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


15.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.sporttotal.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

45393  15.10.2018 


© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
