SPORTTOTAL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
10/15/2018 | 10:10am CEST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
15.10.2018 / 10:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|First name:
|Peter
|Last name(s):
|Lauterbach
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EMG56
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.04658 EUR
|19885.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|1.0466 EUR
|19885.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
15.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SPORTTOTAL AG
|Am Coloneum 2
|50829 Köln
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sporttotal.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
45393 15.10.2018
© EQS 2018
Sales 2018
48,9 M
EBIT 2018
-5,30 M
Net income 2018
-6,00 M
Finance 2018
0,90 M
Yield 2018
-
P/E ratio 2018
-
P/E ratio 2019
9,14
EV / Sales 2018
0,47x
EV / Sales 2019
0,41x
Capitalization
23,7 M
Technical analysis trends SPORTTOTAL AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
3
|Average target price
3,10 €
|Spread / Average Target
208%