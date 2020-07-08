|
SPORTTOTAL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
07/08/2020 | 04:55am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
08.07.2020 / 10:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|First name:
|Regina
|Last name(s):
|Kern
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Michael
|Last name(s):
|Kern
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
|Description:
|Subscription right
ISIN: DE000A289VD9
b) Nature of the transaction
|Granting of 167,326 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.0 EUR
|0.0 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|0.0 EUR
|0.0 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
08.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SPORTTOTAL AG
|Am Coloneum 2
|50829 Köln
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sporttotal.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
61239 08.07.2020
© EQS 2020
