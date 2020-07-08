Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Sporttotal AG    WIG1   DE000A1EMG56

SPORTTOTAL AG

(WIG1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SPORTTOTAL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 04:55am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.07.2020 / 10:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Regina
Last name(s): Kern

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Kern
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SPORTTOTAL AG

b) LEI
529900BNCVTTQVX7D294 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Subscription right ISIN: DE000A289VD9

b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 167,326 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-07-08; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


08.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.sporttotal.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

61239  08.07.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SPORTTOTAL AG
04:55aSPORTTOTAL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/07SPORTTOTAL : resolves capital increase from authorized capital
EQ
07/02SPORTTOTAL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
07/02SPORTTOTAL AG : More than just a platform: sporttotal creates its own AI-based c..
EQ
07/02SPORTTOTAL AG : sporttotal.tv gmbh completes the development of its own AI-based..
EQ
06/30SPORTTOTAL AG : Long-term cooperation with Deutsche Telekom contractually agreed
EQ
06/30SPORTTOTAL AG : Long-term cooperation with Deutsche Telekom contractually agreed
EQ
06/29SPORTTOTAL : and G3 Collegiate Esports LLC (G3E) are planning to cooperate on a ..
EQ
06/29SPORTTOTAL AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports..
EQ
06/29SPORTTOTAL AG : Annual report for fiscal 2019 to be published by August 14, 2020..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 38,0 M 42,9 M 42,9 M
Net income 2019 -11,0 M -12,4 M -12,4 M
Net Debt 2019 3,10 M 3,50 M 3,50 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,36x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 25,8 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
EV / Sales 2018
EV / Sales 2019 0,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart SPORTTOTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Sporttotal AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPORTTOTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Lauterbach Chief Executive Officer
Michael Kern Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sebastian Egelhoff Head-Operations
Sebastian Blaschke Senior Vice President-Finance & Administration
Oliver Grodowski Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPORTTOTAL AG18.52%29
VIVENDI SE-9.18%30 669
BOLLORÉ SE-25.60%9 582
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-5.47%6 547
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.8.05%5 333
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-30.63%3 484
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group