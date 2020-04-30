Log in
SPORTTOTAL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04/30/2020 | 03:45am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SPORTTOTAL AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SPORTTOTAL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

30.04.2020 / 09:44
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SPORTTOTAL AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2020
Address: https://www.sporttotal.com/investor-relations/kennzahlen-finanzberichte/

30.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.sporttotal.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1033721  30.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1033721&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
