08/13/2020 | 11:25am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SPORTTOTAL AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SPORTTOTAL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

13.08.2020 / 17:21
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SPORTTOTAL AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 21, 2020
Address: https://www.sporttotal.com/investor-relations/kennzahlen-finanzberichte/

13.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.sporttotal.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1117953  13.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1117953&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 38,0 M 45,0 M 45,0 M
Net income 2019 -11,1 M -13,1 M -13,1 M
Net Debt 2019 3,10 M 3,67 M 3,67 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,50x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 29,4 M 34,7 M 34,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart SPORTTOTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Sporttotal AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPORTTOTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Lauterbach Chief Executive Officer
Michael Kern Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sebastian Egelhoff Head-Operations
Sebastian Blaschke Senior Vice President-Finance & Administration
Oliver Grodowski Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPORTTOTAL AG25.66%35
VIVENDI SE-6.27%32 514
BOLLORÉ SE-18.92%10 901
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.2.82%7 116
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.21.02%6 039
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-29.84%3 540
