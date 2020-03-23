Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Sporttotal AG    WIG1   DE000A1EMG56

SPORTTOTAL AG

(WIG1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SPORTTOTAL AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 04:45am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SPORTTOTAL AG
SPORTTOTAL AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.03.2020 / 09:39
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mr Rolf Elgeti, Germany, personally liable partner of Obotritia Captial KGaA, informed us  on March 20, 2020 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from March 17, 2020 , as follows:
 
  • The investment is used to implement strategic objectives.
  • The reporting person does intend to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way.
  • The reporting person does not intend to influence the composition of the issuers' administration, management or supervisory board.
  • The reporting person does not intend to change the capital structure of the company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the dividend policy.
  • Concerning the source of funds, the capital is financed by 100% through equity capital with which the reporting person needs to finance the acquisition of the voting rights.

23.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.sporttotal.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1003863  23.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1003863&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SPORTTOTAL AG
04:45aSPORTTOTAL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
03/19SPORTTOTAL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
03/17SPORTTOTAL AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securiti..
EQ
03/12SPORTTOTAL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
03/09SPORTTOTAL : decides on a capital increase of 10% from Authorized Capital
EQ
02/19SPORTTOTAL AG : sporttotal signs cooperation agreement with Belgian regional foo..
EQ
01/14SPORTTOTAL AG : sporttotal cooperating with the 'Southwest' football regional as..
EQ
2019SPORTTOTAL AG :
EQ
2019SPORTTOTAL AG : Rescheduled large-scale projects in 2020 result in adjusted fore..
EQ
2019SPORTTOTAL AG : sporttotal launches portal for local advertisement placements
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 38,0 M
EBIT 2019 -12,2 M
Net income 2019 -11,0 M
Debt 2019 3,10 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,55x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,93x
EV / Sales2019 0,82x
EV / Sales2020 0,75x
Capitalization 27,9 M
Chart SPORTTOTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Sporttotal AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPORTTOTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,97  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Lauterbach Chief Executive Officer
Michael Kern Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sebastian Egelhoff Head-Operations
Sebastian Blaschke Senior Vice President-Finance & Administration
Oliver Grodowski Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPORTTOTAL AG28.31%30
VIVENDI-25.00%24 259
BOLLORÉ-31.52%8 343
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-28.11%4 994
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.-0.87%3 862
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-43.73%2 822
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group