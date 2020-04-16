Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Sporttotal AG    WIG1   DE000A1EMG56

SPORTTOTAL AG

(WIG1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SPORTTOTAL AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 10:15am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SPORTTOTAL AG
SPORTTOTAL AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.04.2020 / 16:12
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: SPORTTOTAL AG
Street: Am Coloneum 2
Postal code: 50829
City: Köln
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900BNCVTTQVX7D294

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Rolf Elgeti
Date of birth: 04 Nov 1976

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Obotritia Capital KGaA

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
14 Apr 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 16.31 % 0 % 16.31 % 28747448
Previous notification 13.53 % 0 % 13.53 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1EMG56 0 4688404 0 % 16.31 %
Total 4688404 16.31 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Rolf Elgeti % % %
Obotritia Capital KGaA 16.31 % % 16.31 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
15 Apr 2020


16.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.sporttotal.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1023103  16.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1023103&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SPORTTOTAL AG
10:15aSPORTTOTAL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
03/27SPORTTOTAL AG : SPORTTOTAL and Telekom Deutschland embark on cooperation for en..
EQ
03/23SPORTTOTAL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
03/19SPORTTOTAL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
03/17SPORTTOTAL AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securiti..
EQ
03/12SPORTTOTAL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
03/09SPORTTOTAL : decides on a capital increase of 10% from Authorized Capital
EQ
02/19SPORTTOTAL AG : sporttotal signs cooperation agreement with Belgian regional foo..
EQ
01/14SPORTTOTAL AG : sporttotal cooperating with the 'Southwest' football regional as..
EQ
2019SPORTTOTAL AG :
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 38,0 M
EBIT 2019 -12,2 M
Net income 2019 -11,0 M
Debt 2019 3,10 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,55x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,47x
EV / Sales2019 0,82x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
Capitalization 27,9 M
Chart SPORTTOTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Sporttotal AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPORTTOTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Lauterbach Chief Executive Officer
Michael Kern Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sebastian Egelhoff Head-Operations
Sebastian Blaschke Senior Vice President-Finance & Administration
Oliver Grodowski Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPORTTOTAL AG28.31%30
VIVENDI-20.22%26 767
BOLLORÉ-40.51%7 384
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-15.64%5 860
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.-1.92%3 823
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-40.03%3 007
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group