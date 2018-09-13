SPORTTOTAL AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
0
09/13/2018 | 05:40pm CEST
SPORTTOTAL AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
13.09.2018 / 17:38
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Köln
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
12 Sep 2018
3. New total number of voting rights:
23562581
