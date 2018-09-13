Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SPORTTOTAL AG    WIG1   DE000A1EMG56

SPORTTOTAL AG (WIG1)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SPORTTOTAL AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 05:40pm CEST

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: SPORTTOTAL AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
SPORTTOTAL AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

13.09.2018 / 17:38
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Köln
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 12 Sep 2018

3. New total number of voting rights:
23562581


13.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.sporttotal.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

723563  13.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=723563&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPORTTOTAL AG
06:20pSPORTTOTAL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
05:40pSPORTTOTAL AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securiti..
EQ
05:00pSPORTTOTAL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:55pSPORTTOTAL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/11SPORTTOTAL AG : Capital Increase Fully Placed
EQ
09/10SPORTTOTAL : decides Capital Increase
EQ
09/06SPORTTOTAL AG : sporttotal.tv gains Kölner Haie as ice hockey cooperation partne..
EQ
09/03SPORTTOTAL AG : sporttotal.tv now also covering the Bavarian regional league
EQ
09/03SPORTTOTAL AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports..
EQ
08/28SPORTTOTAL : focusing on international expansion with sporttotal.tv
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 48,5 M
EBIT 2018 -5,48 M
Net income 2018 -5,80 M
Finance 2018 0,70 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,50
EV / Sales 2018 0,81x
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
Capitalization 40,2 M
Chart SPORTTOTAL AG
Duration : Period :
SPORTTOTAL AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPORTTOTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,95 €
Spread / Average Target 73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Lauterbach Chief Executive Officer
Michael Kern Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sebastian Egelhoff Head-Operations
Bjorn Siecken Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Grodowski Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPORTTOTAL AG-55.25%47
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX29.28%82 356
VIVENDI-1.74%33 421
VIACOM-3.80%12 117
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.14.84%7 380
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.181.52%6 713
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.