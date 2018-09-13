DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: SPORTTOTAL AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement

SPORTTOTAL AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



13.09.2018 / 17:38

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer SPORTTOTAL AG

Am Coloneum 2

50829 Köln

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 12 Sep 2018

3. New total number of voting rights: 23562581



13.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

