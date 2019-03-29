Log in
SPORTTOTAL AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

0
03/29/2019 | 04:05am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: SPORTTOTAL AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
SPORTTOTAL AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.03.2019 / 09:00
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Köln
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 29.03.2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
26134044


29.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.sporttotal.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

791421  29.03.2019 

© EQS 2019
