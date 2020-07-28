Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Sporttotal AG    WIG1   DE000A1EMG56

SPORTTOTAL AG

(WIG1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SPORTTOTAL AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 09:45am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: SPORTTOTAL AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
SPORTTOTAL AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.07.2020 / 15:39
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Köln
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 28 Jul 2020

3. New total number of voting rights:
30.945.797


28.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.sporttotal.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1104335  28.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1104335&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur SPORTTOTAL AG
09:45aSPORTTOTAL AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securiti..
EQ
07/27SPORTTOTAL : concludes capital increase with subscription rights
EQ
07/13SPORTTOTAL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/08SPORTTOTAL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/07SPORTTOTAL : resolves capital increase from authorized capital
EQ
07/02SPORTTOTAL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
07/02SPORTTOTAL AG : More than just a platform: sporttotal creates its own AI-based c..
EQ
07/02SPORTTOTAL AG : sporttotal.tv gmbh completes the development of its own AI-based..
EQ
06/30SPORTTOTAL AG : Long-term cooperation with Deutsche Telekom contractually agreed
EQ
06/30SPORTTOTAL AG : Long-term cooperation with Deutsche Telekom contractually agreed
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 38,0 M 44,5 M 44,5 M
Net income 2019 -11,1 M -13,0 M -13,0 M
Net Debt 2019 3,10 M 3,63 M 3,63 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,32x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 27,3 M 32,1 M 32,0 M
EV / Sales 2018
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart SPORTTOTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Sporttotal AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPORTTOTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Lauterbach Chief Executive Officer
Michael Kern Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sebastian Egelhoff Head-Operations
Sebastian Blaschke Senior Vice President-Finance & Administration
Oliver Grodowski Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPORTTOTAL AG16.67%30
VIVENDI SE-13.40%30 461
BOLLORÉ SE-23.86%10 216
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.1.16%7 006
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.20.08%5 942
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-31.06%3 477
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group