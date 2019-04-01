DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Alliance

SPORTTOTAL AG: new live remote TV production



01.04.2019 / 12:59

Corporate News

SPORTTOTAL AG: new live remote TV production

- Innovative and cost-effective solution for live events

- In-house development with HD quality for TV channels

- New technology in use for games of the 1st Volleyball federal leagues

Cologne, April 1, 2019. Together with SPORT1 and the Volleyball Bundesliga (VBL), SPORTTOTAL AG has developed a TV production system that is far more efficient than conventional production from the on-site broadcasting van. The new system has been optimized for the professional remote production and broadcasting of live sport events in HD quality. This system enables SPORTTOTAL to produce the games broadcast by SPORT1 in linear TV remotely from its own broadcasting studio in Cologne. In June 2018, sporttotal.tv signed a cooperation agreement with Volleyball Bundesliga on the medialization of the men and women's top volleyball leagues. All the venues of the 23 Bundesliga clubs have been equipped with the fully automated sporttotal.tv camera technology for this purpose. "A state-of-the-art remote TV production system enabling flexible and cost-effective life TV production in HDTV standard is now additionally available for the professional full service production for TV channels such as SPORT1," says Marco Schleicher, Head of Innovation and Product Development at SPORTTOTAL AG.

Optimized for live sport broadcasting

Based on its long track record in TV production, SPORTTOTAL has configured the system with components that are ideal especially for live sport broadcasting. The fully automated cameras can move superfast due to the very light carbon construction. Glass fiber connections with extremely low latencies allow the signal to be broadcast from and to production sites in a fraction of a second. Despite the remote production in the studio in Cologne, the speed of the broadcast production through to broadcasting is under two seconds due to the fully IP-based workflow and new transmission technologies. The multi-scoreboard system developed by SPORTTOTAL uses chart templates and a connection to databases for game schedules, tables and player statistics to enable the full or partially automated graphic display of game scores.

Significant cost reduction

"The new remote production technology that we have developed requires fewer production employees and therefore allows for very efficient, flexible and cost-effective live production in optimal HDTV quality," explains Oliver Grodowski. "Sport events can now be produced and broadcast professionally at moderate expense," emphasizes SPORTTOTAL AG's CTO. Daniel von Busse, COO TV and member of SPORT1's management, explains: "We are always keen to implement and develop new technologies with partners such as SPORTTOTAL and Volleyball Bundesliga. SPORT1 stands for innovation, with the recently launched eSPORTS1 as a prime example."



Medialization of the Volleyball Bundesliga making headway

"We as Volleyball Bundesliga want and need to explore innovative approaches. Through the jointly developed complimentary camera and production systems, we can make the world's second most popular team sport after football available to the broad public. Volleyball fans can choose how they follow the Bundesliga matches: whether live streaming, video-on-demand on Internet through sporttotal.tv or in free TV through SPORT1," states Klaus-Peter Jung, Managing Director of Volleyball Bundesliga.

Not to be missed: live remote TV broadcasting of play-offs

The new live remote TV production system is already being used to broadcast the play-offs of the women's Volleyball Bundesliga: on April 3, from 19:55 onward, for instance, when VC Wiesbaden competes against Allianz MTV Stuttgart - live on SPORT1.

About SPORTTOTAL AG:

SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne, is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with video platforms and communities (DIGITAL), in the high-margin national and international project business (VENUES), as well as in the live events business (LIVE). The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips amateur football clubs with special video technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically using the new "sporttotal.tv" platform. SPORTTOTAL AG's service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG also produces content for prestigious companies such as Porsche, Audi, Mercedes/AMG, Red Bull and VW, and organizes high-calibre live events such as the Porsche Experience.

About SPORT1

IN THE THICK OF THE ACTION with SPORT1: The leading 360 sport platform in German-speaking countries is synonymous with high quality live sport, proven sport competence and knowledgeable and entertaining reporting. Under the SPORT1 multimedia umbrella brand, Sport1 GmbH, a company of Constantin Medien AG, combines all TV, online, mobile, audio and social media activities: In television services, the portfolio of the sports media company, headquartered in Ismaning near Munich, comprises the free TV SPORT1 channel as well as the pay-TV SPORT1+ and eSPORTS1 channels aired in Germany, Austria and Switzerland on various platforms. In addition, SPORT1.de, one of Germany's leading online sport platforms, provides updated multimedia content as well as extensive live stream and video offerings. Moreover, SPORT1 is also active with its own SPORT1 YouTube channel as well as in gaming and eSports offerings. In the mobile segment, the SPORT1 apps rank among Germany's most successful sport apps.

