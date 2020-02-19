Log in
SPORTTOTAL AG: sporttotal signs cooperation agreement with Belgian regional football association acff

02/19/2020 | 08:05am EST

DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Alliance
SPORTTOTAL AG: sporttotal signs cooperation agreement with Belgian regional football association acff

19.02.2020 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News
SPORTTOTAL AG: sporttotal signs cooperation agreement with Belgian regional football association acff

- Walloon amateur football enters digital age

- Games of 48 D2 and D3 amateur clubs soon to be live on sporttotal.tv

- sporttotal's successful international expansion ongoing

Cologne, 19 February 2020. The regional Belgian "association des clubs francophones de football" (acff) and sporttotal.tv gmbh, one of Europe's largest multi-sport streaming platforms and a wholly-owned subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG, have concluded an extensive agreement on the medialisation and marketing of Walloon amateur football. As part of the cooperation, initially for the next eight years, the venues of 48 Walloon clubs of the 4th and 5th league levels will be equipped with special sporttotal camera technology. In future, all matches played by the D2 and D3 amateurs will be broadcast by sporttotal.tv on the Belgian sub-channel - live and on demand. The partnership agreement marks sporttotal's consistent expansion in Europe.

acff is one of two regional Belgian football associations under which 702 professional and amateur clubs with a total of 202,050 active players, both men and women, are organised. This cooperation enables the regional football association to highlight its vision of raising the visibility of amateur football clubs in the lower leagues, while taking Walloon's amateur football concertedly into the digital age. acff made a deliberate decision for sporttotal as a technology and platform partner. The innovative camera technology will broadcast the leagues' matches automatically. In addition, the platform offers fans the greatest flexibility: Spectators can watch games live and on demand, on their PCs at home, or while travelling on their smartphones and tablets. Furthermore, local advertising partners of the amateur clubs can be digitally integrated on the platform.

New fans and supporters through medialisation
"Although amateur football has a huge fan community, it has so far been underrepresented in Belgian media. We are convinced that the clubs of the D2 and D3 amateurs in a country like Belgium that is so keen on football will be able to win many new fans and supporters if we give them greater visibility as an association cooperating with sporttotal," says Thomas Rodrigues Pereira, acff's Senior Operations Manager. "sporttotal's technology and the successful collaboration of the company with German amateur clubs and regional associations convinced us."

The cooperation has been initially envisaged for a period of eight years and includes, among other aspects, the marketing rights for the video content of the matches. sporttotal therefore not only has the rights for live and on-demand streaming but also for highlights, as well as for marketing the content to third parties. Moreover, sportotal will be making an advertising portal available for local companies to digitally advertise the specific games of their clubs. The clubs can use this local advertising portal as an additional source of revenue and therefore also derive huge benefit from the cooperation with sporttotal.

Amateur football content offers interesting marketing potential
"Here in Belgium we see interesting marketing potential for amateur football content," as Dirk Adriaenssens, Director of sporttotal.tv's Belgian operations, states. "At the same time, amateur clubs have completely new possibilities for mobilising their fans through enhanced visibility and for eventually finding new sponsors as well. Both the fans and the club's will also reap the benefit of the cooperation between acff and sporttotal."

International expansion ongoing
In the meantime, the multi-sports streaming platform sporttotal covers ten different types of sports with matches and sports events in five European countries. Along with amateur football, volleyball, basketball, handball, futsal, field and ice hockey, American football, tennis and motorsports are among the sport events which are broadcast live and on demand via sporttotal.tv, including highlights, such as the recent FINAL FOUR German indoor hockey championship. Expansion into Europe through cooperation activities with the regional and federal associations of the various sports disciplines is to be continued.

About SPORTTOTAL AG:

SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne, is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with video platforms and communities (DIGITAL), in the high-margin national and international project business (VENUES), as well as in the live events business (LIVE). The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with special camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on "sporttotal". SPORTTOTAL AG's service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG also produces content for prestigious companies such Porsche, Audi, Mercedes/AMG, Red Bull and VW and organises high-calibre live events such as the Porsche Experience.

For more information: www.sporttotal.com

SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Cologne
Germany
www.sporttotal.com
Tel: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 0
Fax: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 199
info@sporttotal.com

Investor Relations
BSK Becker+Schreiner Kommunikation GmbH
Tobias M. Weitzel
Tel: +49 (0) 177_7 21 57 60
weitzel@kommunikation-bsk.de




 

19.02.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Köln
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 0
Fax: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 199
E-mail: info@sporttotal.com
Internet: www.sporttotal.com
ISIN: DE000A1EMG56
WKN: A1EMG5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 979133

 
End of News DGAP News Service

979133  19.02.2020 

979133  19.02.2020

© EQS 2020
