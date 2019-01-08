Log in
SPORTTOTAL AG: sporttotal.tv signs development partnership with Google Cloud

01/08/2019 | 07:15am EST

DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Agreement
SPORTTOTAL AG: sporttotal.tv signs development partnership with Google Cloud

08.01.2019 / 13:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SPORTTOTAL AG: sporttotal.tv signs development partnership with Google Cloud

Cologne, January 8, 2019. Sport streaming platform sporttotal.tv, a subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG, has signed a cooperation agreement with Google Cloud with the aim of reinforcing the Berlin Development Lab in the areas of artificial intelligence and machine learning and of accelerating developments in this field. This cooperation essentially focuses on developing video analysis software to extract and analyze camera footage from games.

New tools already by April 2019

"We will be able to use the existing camera footage of the various sports to generate data that can be analyzed. Identifying highlights or yellow cards on an automated basis as well as individual moves in the game or the way individual players play the game is therefore a simple matter," says Kasar Masood, Senior Vice President and head of sporttotal.tv gmbh's Berlin Development Lab. Peter Lauterbach, CEO of SPORTTOTAL AG: "This innovative analysis of data will enable us to create scouting profiles and to offer scouts a new platform for winning young players. Already being able to draw on the streaming of more than 5,600 games is naturally a great help to us." sporttotal.tv has set itself an ambitious goal: This solution that is based on state-of-the-art software and hardware technology is to be made available by April 2019.

Significant synergies in selling

Along with the purely technical implementation, using artificial intelligence and machine learning as well as Google Cloud, the partnership also harbours significant synergies in coverage and selling: "The cooperation with Google Cloud offers further innovative opportunities of raising the awareness of our platform and of our digital products and of achieving considerable additional reach in our coverage," adds Caroline Päffgen, Head of Product & Business Development.

About SPORTTOTAL AG:

SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne, is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with video platforms and communities (DIGITAL), in the high-margin national and international project business (VENUES), as well as in the live events business (LIVE). The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips amateur football clubs with special video technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically using the new "sporttotal.tv" platform. SPORTTOTAL AG's service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG also produces content for prestigious companies such Porsche, Audi, Mercedes/AMG, Red Bull and VW and organises high-calibre live events such as the Porsche Experience.

More information: www.sporttotal.com


SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Cologne
Germany
www.sporttotal.com

Tel: +49 (0)221_7 88 77_ 0
Fax: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 199
info@sporttotal.com

Investor Relations
BSK Becker+Schreiner Kommunikation GmbH
Tobias M. Weitzel
Tel: +49 (0)177_7 21 57 60
weitzel@kommunikation-bsk.de


08.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Köln
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 0
Fax: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 199
E-mail: info@sporttotal.com
Internet: www.sporttotal.com
ISIN: DE000A1EMG56
WKN: A1EMG5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

764151  08.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=764151&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
