SPORTTOTAL : now expanding with innovative market place in the sports rights market

SPORTTOTAL AG now expanding with innovative market place in the sports rights market



21.01.2019

- Digital commerce platform for sports rights promising "efficiency revolution"

- SPORTTOTAL holds 61 percent of Virtual Sponsoring Exchange (VISPEX)

- VISPEX and SPORTSVERTISE open up attractive advertising space for media customers and agencies

- Management team and advisory councils contributing top-notch expertise - including Michael Meeske, Dr. Jan Lehmann and Joachim Hilke as co-founders

Cologne, 21. January 2019. Launching an innvoative market place, SPORTTOTAL AG is now set to expand in the sports rights market. Consequently, SPORTTOTAL AG is now holding a 51 percent share of the Virtual Sponsoring Exchange GmbH (VISPEX) and is developing SPORTSVERTISE.com, a digital transaction platform for sports rights and advertisement placements in the sports environment, together with the founding team and the SPORTTOTAL's Berlin Development Lab. The platform will ensure efficient transactions for the providers of sponsoring rights as well as sponsoring and advertising customers. VISPEX, for example, will open up attractive advertising space on digital banners in stadiums - otherwise reserved for conventional sponsors as parts of packages - for media agencies and advertisers. The SPORTSVERTISE interface will enable booking, settlement, the upload of the advertising contents and the automatic transmission.



"This is an efficiency revolution in the marketing of sports rights" as VISPEX managing director Henning Vormbrock stated. "Especially the introduction of virtual advertising will multiply the availability of advertising space in sports. Thanks to SPORTSVERTISE, it will now be possible to market this space efficiently, effectively and on a global scale." The management team is joined by VfL-Wolfsburg's managing director Michael Meeske, as well as Dr. Jan Lehmann, board member of 1. FSV Mainz 05, formerly managing director of Nielsen and DFL of many years standing, and Joachim Hilke, former HSV board member, and currently Managing Director Global Partnerships, and head of the worldwide leading merchandising specialist Fanatics for Germany, who will all be active in advisory functions. "The founding team contributes excellent expertise in sports rights marketing and are highly conversant with the demands and requirements of clubs and other rights holders. Drawing on this know-how and the strengths of our Development Lab we will be launching a product on the market that precisely meets demands," as Peter Lauterbach, CEO der SPORTTOTAL AG outlined.



About SPORTTOTAL AG:

SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne, is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with video platforms and communities (DIGITAL), in the high-margin national and international project business (VENUES), as well as in the live events business (LIVE). The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips amateur football clubs with special video technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically using the new "sporttotal.tv" platform. SPORTTOTAL AG's service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG also produces content for prestigious companies such Porsche, Audi, Mercedes/AMG, Red Bull and VW and organises high-calibre live events such as the Porsche Experience.

More information: www.sporttotal.com



