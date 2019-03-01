SPORTTOTAL : strengthens its top management and prepares for international expansion with sporttotal.tv

DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Personnel

SPORTTOTAL AG strengthens its top management and prepares for international expansion with sporttotal.tv



01.03.2019 / 11:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News

SPORTTOTAL AG strengthens its top management and prepares for international expansion with sporttotal.tv

- Gerrit Heidemann appointed as new Strategy & International Business Director

- Caroline Päffgen appointed as new Director of sporttotal.tv

- New responsibilities highlight potential for international growth

- Focus on platform development and user experience

Cologne, March 1, 2019. Gerrit Heidemann is the new Strategy & International Business Director of SPORTTOTAL AG and will forge ahead with internationalizing sport streaming platform sporttotal.tv in this role. In this newly created position at Group level, SPORTTOTAL AG is highlighting the potential of sporttotal.tv for growth in the international market as well. Caroline Päffgen, formerly Head of Product & Business Development, will take over the management of sporttotal.tv gmbh as the new Director. With this step, sporttotal.tv is stepping up its focus on developing the digital products and business models.

Having set up the company, the focus is now on internationalization

Gerrit Heidemann (34) has been responsible for establishing and building up sport streaming platform sporttotal.tv on the German market since 2017, most recently in the role of sporttotal.tv gmbh's Director. Under his management, sporttotal.tv has meanwhile installed more than 450 camera systems for clubs from 24 national associations in six sports disciplines and streamed more than 5,600 games. The company has also won prestigious cooperation partners and sponsors such as Allianz Deutschland AG, Deutsche Telekom AG, Deutscher Fußball-Bund e.V., Volleyball-Bundesliga, along with bild.de as its media partner and Hyundai as its exclusive automotive partner.

He will now use his extensive international expertise at Group level to drive the international expansion of sport streaming platform sporttotal.tv forward. The business administration graduate and China expert previously worked for Rudolf Scharping Strategie Beratung Kommunikation AG in Beijing for five years, among other positions. He subsequently took over the business development of Camp Beckenbauer Management GmbH and the marketing activities for the Asian market. In his new position, he will be focusing primarily on developing local companies in other European countries and expanding a rights portfolio. In his new function he will also continue to support sporttotal.tv gmbh in Germany in maintaining and expanding its cooperation partners and extending its platform to include other kinds of sport.

Digital development and new content formats

In her new position as Director of sporttotal.tv gmbh, sports business expert Caroline Päffgen (30) will be concentrating first and foremost on developing the platform. Along with technical innovations, she intends to concentrate above all on new digital business models, introduce exciting content formats and enhance the platform's user experience.

Caroline Päffgen joined sporttotal.tv gmbh in June 2018 as Head of Product & Business Development. She came from SPORTTOTAL cooperation partner WHU - Otto Beisheim School of Management in Düsseldorf, where she is currently working on her doctorate at the Center for Sports and Management. In her doctoral thesis, she analyzed the characteristics of fan behavior in international markets (China, South Korea, Japan, USA and Deutschland). As part of the cooperation partnership between SPORTTOTAL and WHU, she had already advised sporttotal.tv on strategic issues. She studied at WHU, Queen's School of Business (Kingston, Canada) and at Monash University (Melbourne, Australia) and subsequently worked four years for the consultancy company INVERTO GmbH, a member company of the Boston Consulting Group, with a focus on process optimization.

"Both Gerrit Heidemann and Caroline Päffgen work with great passion and dedication on promoting digital development and the expansion of sporttotal.tv", says Peter Lauterbach, CEO of SPORTTOTAL AG. "The international expansion of sporttotal.tv is an important strategic step for us that Gerrit Heidemann will support in his newly created position at Group level. At the same time, we know that with Caroline Päffgen the technical and content-related development of the platform is in the best hands."

About SPORTTOTAL AG:

SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne, is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with video platforms and communities (DIGITAL), in the high-margin national and international project business (VENUES), as well as in the live events business (LIVE). The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips amateur football clubs with special video technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically using the new "sporttotal.tv" platform. SPORTTOTAL AG's service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC Total 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG also produces content for prestigious companies such Porsche, Audi, Mercedes/AMG, Red Bull and VW, and organizes high-calibre live events such as the Porsche Experience.

More information: www.sporttotal.com



SPORTTOTAL AG

Am Coloneum 2

50829 Cologne

Germany

www.sporttotal.com

Tel: +49 (0)221_7 88 77_ 0

Fax: +49 (0)221_7 88 77_ 199

info@sporttotal.com

Investor Relations

BSK Becker+Schreiner Kommunikation GmbH

Tobias M. Weitzel

Tel: +49 (0)177_7 21 57 60

weitzel@kommunikation-bsk.de