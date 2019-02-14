Log in
SPORTTOTAL : successfully completes capital increase

0
02/14/2019 | 09:35am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
SPORTTOTAL AG successfully completes capital increase

14-Feb-2019 / 15:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SPORTTOTAL AG successfully completes capital increase


Cologne, 14 February 2019 SPORTTOTAL AG has today successfully placed the entire increase in its share capital adopted on 24 January 2019 by up to 2,570,463 euros from the company's Approved Capital. A good 70 percent of the New Shares were taken by shareholders, while a strategic investor subscribed for 30 percent. The gross proceeds of the issue stand at 3.08 million euros. SPORTTOTAL AG is planning to use the proceeds from this capital increase to fund investments in companies such as the Virtual Sponsoring Exchange (VISPEX), an online marketplace for sports rights, as well as to finance the Group's working capital, in particular the advance funding of race track projects.

The company's current share capital of 23,562,581 euros will therefore be increased by 2,570,463 euros by issuing 2,570,463 new bearer shares with a notional value of 1.00 euro per share ("New Shares") bringing the total to 26,133,044 euros. The New Shares will be eligible for dividend from 01 January 2018. The New Shares were offered to shareholders by way of an indirect subscription right for the subscription price of 1.20 euros per share at a subscription ratio of 10:1.

As part of the subscription offer, existing shareholders subscribed for a total of 1,814,106 New Shares (including additional requests) with a total of 487,562 New Shares accounted for by Dr. Michael Kern and related party (Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SPORTTOTAL AG), Jens Reidel (member of the Supervisory Board of SPORTTOTAL AG) and Peter Lauterbach (Chairman of the Management Board). The remaining 756,357 New Shares were subscribed for by a strategic investor.

The capital increase is still to be recorded in the Commercial Register. The Management Board and Supervisory Board will apply for its registration in the near future. The 2,570,463 New Shares will probably be included for trading on the Frankfurt Exchange in calendar week 9, 2019.


SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Köln
www.sporttotal.com
Tel: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 0
Fax: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 199
info@sporttotal.com
 

Investor Relations
BSK Becker+Schreiner Kommunikation GmbH
Tobias M. Weitzel
Tel.: +49 (0) 2154-8122-16
sporttotal@kommunikation-bsk.de

14-Feb-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Köln
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 0
Fax: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 199
E-mail: info@sporttotal.com
Internet: www.sporttotal.com
ISIN: DE000A1EMG56
WKN: A1EMG5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

776191  14-Feb-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=776191&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
