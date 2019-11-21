Spotify Technology S A : 4 New Partnerships Bringing Spotify Premium Across the Globe

248 million users. 79 markets. One incredible Premium experience. Our goal is to make sure Spotify Premium is available wherever our listeners are. That's why we're always teaming up with new partners to enable more users to discover Spotify Premium and enjoy the music and podcasts they love. Just in time for the holidays, today we're sharing four new ways our fans around the world can enjoy Spotify Premium-and get even more out of it.

'These partnerships will make it even easier for users to experience Spotify Premium and access music and podcasts anytime and on any device,' says Marc Hazan, VP of Premium Partnerships. 'We're committed to working with world-class partners to provide users with innovative offers and the best experience and value.'

Ready to learn more? Here are four new ways users around the globe can access Spotify Premium:*

Gamers know that it's often the music that makes the experience what it is. So as part of a special holiday campaign, we're deepening our partnership with Xbox by offering eligible U.S. and U.K. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members a free six-month trial of Spotify Premium. That's right-you can stay in the game while playing Spotify in the background, as well as control playback with Spotify Connect. Get all the details on this time-limited offer by visiting the Xbox landing page.

Spotify + Bouygues Telecom on one bill =c'est magique. In France, Spotify and Bouygues Telecom are offeringa free six-month trial of Spotify Premium for customers on Bouygues Telecom broadband and eligible mobile plans. And Bouygues Telecom customers on mobile tariffs >1 GB data allowance can add Spotify Premium to their existing mobile plan while paying one convenient bill. Bouygues Telecom's 4G service covers99% of the French population and was named the number one operator in rural areas by Arcep, the French telecoms regulator, in 2018, so you know you're in good hands.

Our offer in Brazil is in partnership with Magazine Luiza ('Magalu'), one of the country's top retailers, and their service app Magalu Conecta. The Magalu Conecta app provides services and benefits including technical support, cloud storage, phone protection and free exclusive Wi-Fi hotspots.As part of our partnership, we're offering Magalu Conecta customers a free four-month trial of Spotify Premium.

In Australia, we're once again joining forces with Vodafone to offer our users there even more value. Eligible Vodafone customers can now receive a free 30-day trial of Spotify Premium when Spotify Premium is added to their existing mobile plan-and pay one convenient bill.

No matter where you are or what you're listening to, get it on-demand and on-the-go with Spotify Premium. Click hereto learn about how to give the gift of Spotify and other holiday offers available through Spotify Premium.

*Trials are subject to Spotify trial eligibility