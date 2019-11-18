Log in
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

Spotify Technology S A : Barry McCarthy and Paul Vogel to Present at the RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications (TIMT) Conference

11/18/2019 | 05:48pm EST

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) announced today that Barry McCarthy, Chief Financial Officer, and Paul Vogel, Vice President and Head of FP&A (Financial Planning & Analysis), Treasury and Investor Relations at Spotify, will participate in the RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications (TIMT) Conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Mr. McCarthy and Mr. Vogel are scheduled to appear at 10:50 AM Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Spotify Investor Relations website at http://investors.spotify.com.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify transformed music listening forever when we launched in 2008. Our mission is to unlock the potential of human creativity by giving a million creative artists the opportunity to live off their art and billions of fans the opportunity to enjoy and be inspired by these creators. Everything we do is driven by our love for music.

Discover, manage, and share over 50 million tracks for free, or upgrade to Spotify Premium to access exclusive features including offline mode, improved sound quality, Spotify Connect and ad-free listening.

Today, we are the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of more than 248 million users, including 113 million Spotify Premium subscribers, across 79 markets.

For more information, images, or to contact the press team, please head over to our press page at https://newsroom.spotify.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6 803 M
EBIT 2019 -40,6 M
Net income 2019 -18,9 M
Finance 2019 1 472 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -509x
P/E ratio 2020 -3 988x
EV / Sales2019 3,67x
EV / Sales2020 2,91x
Capitalization 26 441 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 152,07  €
Last Close Price 140,26  €
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Barry W. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Independent Director
Cristina Stenbeck Independent Director
