Spotify Technology S A : Barry McCarthy and Paul Vogel to Present at the RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications (TIMT) Conference

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) announced today that Barry McCarthy, Chief Financial Officer, and Paul Vogel, Vice President and Head of FP&A (Financial Planning & Analysis), Treasury and Investor Relations at Spotify, will participate in the RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications (TIMT) Conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Mr. McCarthy and Mr. Vogel are scheduled to appear at 10:50 AM Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Spotify Investor Relations website at http://investors.spotify.com.

