Spotify Technology S A : Higher Ground and Spotify Announce 'The Michelle Obama Podcast' Debuting July 29

07/20/2020 | 04:06am EDT

Last summer,President Barack ObamaandMichelle Obama'sproduction company,Higher Ground,announced a partnership with Spotifyto produce podcasts exclusive to the platform. Today, we are excited to announce the first title in the ongoing partnership,The Michelle Obama Podcast.

Hosted by Michelle Obama, the show will bring listeners the First Lady's most candid, human, and personal conversations to show us what is possible when we dare to be vulnerable. The podcast will debut exclusively on Spotify on July 29, 2020. Like all podcasts on Spotify, it will be available to nearly 300 million Free and Premium users around the world.

The Obamas formed Higher Ground to produce powerful stories to entertain, inform, inspire, and to lift up new, diverse voices in the entertainment industry. Mrs. Obama's inaugural show is sure to do just that.

'My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we're all trying to answer in our own lives,'Michelle Obamasaid. 'Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations-and hard conversations-with the people who matter most to them. That's how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another.'

Tune in for episodes on topics ranging from sibling relationships and raising children to girlfriends, women's health, mentorship, and marriage. An array of special guests, includingDr. Sharon Malone MD,Craig Robinson,Valerie Jarett,Conan O'Brien, andMichele Norris, will join the First Lady for each conversation.

'At Spotify we seek to connect listeners with the world's most authentic and compelling voices,' said Spotify Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer,Dawn Ostroff. 'We believe that audiences across the globe will be inspired by these most candid, most human and most personal conversations between First Lady Michelle Obama and her guests.'

Salesforce and Procter & Gamble brands Dawn and Tide will serve as the first season's presenting sponsors.

For more on theThe Michelle Obama Podcast,including a personal introduction from the host herself, please visit theHigher Ground hub.

Spotify Technology SA published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 08:05:05 UTC
