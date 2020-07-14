Log in
Spotify Technology S A : Launches in Russia and 12 Additional European Markets

07/14/2020

World’s most popular audio streaming subscription service now available to 250 million more people in Europe as Spotify expands to 92 markets worldwide

Spotify is available for free, offering unrivaled personalized music discovery

Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) today launched its service in 13 new markets across Europe including Russia, one of the world’s top 20 largest streaming markets. Already the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service, with today’s expansion, Spotify now reaches a current total of 92 markets worldwide.

Spotify’s 13 new markets include: Albania, Belarus, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia, Ukraine.

As the leading platform driving music discovery on more types of devices than any other service, Spotify’s expansion in Europe comes as consumers in the region embrace streaming. According to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), Russia is the 17th-biggest streaming market in the world and on pace to be the 10th-biggest streaming market by 2030. More than 87 percent of fans in Russia now access music through streaming, compared to 61 percent adoption globally, and 68 percent adoption in the U.S., according to IFPI. Starting today, Spotify is offering both its Free and Premium services in each of its 13 new markets.

“Today’s launch opens the door for nearly 250 million fans to start discovering new music from around the world on Spotify, and for artists in the region to reach the increasingly connected global audience of fans,” said Gustav Gyllenhammar, Spotify VP, Markets and Subscriber Growth. “Launching in these 13 markets is an important moment in Spotify’s journey, especially as we welcome fans and artists in growing music markets like Russia, where streaming is being widely adopted and where we see a significant opportunity for Spotify.”

As a part of Spotify’s expansion announced today, it has introduced 200 new playlists featuring artists from across the region that are available to fans around the world. To highlight Russia’s rich musical culture, for example, Spotify has added almost 100 playlists, including editorially curated playlists like Hip-Hop Cannon and New Music Friday Russia, and “This Is” playlists featuring popular Russian artists. Personalized Spotify playlists like Release Radar, Daily Mix, and Discover Weekly, which are informed by the listening habits of individual fans, are also now available in Russian.

The Spotify app is available to download for free or with an upgrade to Spotify Premium, including Individual, Family, Student (select markets) and Duo Premium Plans. To enjoy music the way you want it, download the Spotify app today via the Android or iOS app store or by heading to www.spotify.com/free.

Click here for further imagery.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify transformed music listening forever when we launched in 2008. Our mission is to unlock the potential of human creativity by giving a million creative artists the opportunity to live off their art and billions of fans the opportunity to enjoy and be inspired by these creators. Everything we do is driven by our love for music and podcasts.

Discover, manage, and share over 50 million tracks, including more than 1 million podcast titles, for free, or upgrade to Spotify Premium to access exclusive features for music including improved sound quality and an on-demand, offline, and ad-free listening experience.

Today, we are the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of more than 286 million users, including 130 million Spotify Premium subscribers, across 92 markets.

We use our Investors and For the Record websites as well as other social media listed in the “Resources – Social Media” tab of our Investors website to disclose material company information. For more information, images, or to contact the press team, head over to https://newsroom.spotify.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
