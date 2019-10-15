Spotify Technology S A : New Podcast ‘Certified Buckets' Takes Basketball Off the Court and Onto Spotify

Basketball fans listen up-arriving just in time for the start of the new NBA season is Certified Buckets, an all-new weekly podcast.

Hosted by NBA champion Nick Young, WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike, and HBO's Insecure actorSarunas Jackson, Certified Buckets brings athletes and fans inside the world of pro basketball. Along with a different celebrity athlete every week, the trio of ballers will offer hot takes, behind-the-scenes stories, and recaps of the latest in NBA culture. New episodes drop every Friday.

Certified Bucketswas developed by Spotify and UNINTERRUPTED, the athlete empowerment brand founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. Check out the audio trailer below before Certified Buckets launches exclusively on Spotify Oct. 18.