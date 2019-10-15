Log in
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Spotify Technology S A : New Podcast ‘Certified Buckets' Takes Basketball Off the Court and Onto Spotify

0
10/15/2019 | 12:37pm EDT

Basketball fans listen up-arriving just in time for the start of the new NBA season is Certified Buckets, an all-new weekly podcast.

Hosted by NBA champion Nick Young, WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike, and HBO's Insecure actorSarunas Jackson, Certified Buckets brings athletes and fans inside the world of pro basketball. Along with a different celebrity athlete every week, the trio of ballers will offer hot takes, behind-the-scenes stories, and recaps of the latest in NBA culture. New episodes drop every Friday.

Certified Bucketswas developed by Spotify and UNINTERRUPTED, the athlete empowerment brand founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. Check out the audio trailer below before Certified Buckets launches exclusively on Spotify Oct. 18.

Disclaimer

Spotify Technology SA published this content on 15 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2019 16:36:08 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6 793 M
EBIT 2019 -126 M
Net income 2019 -310 M
Finance 2019 1 616 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -59,9x
P/E ratio 2020 -108x
EV / Sales2019 2,53x
EV / Sales2020 2,03x
Capitalization 18 775 M
Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Spotify Technology S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 150,93  €
Last Close Price 104,46  €
Spread / Highest target 99,0%
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Barry W. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Director
Cristina Stenbeck Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.1.47%20 701
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED4.26%397 346
NETFLIX6.68%125 015
NASPERS LIMITED-18.99%67 066
COSTAR GROUP, INC.82.05%21 956
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP0.68%21 764
