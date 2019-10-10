Spotify Technology S A : Recognizes Workplace Well-Being on World Mental Health Day

More and more, people are speaking out about mental health-reminding each other that 'it's okay not to be okay.' At Spotify, we know it's time to move past words and take action. That's why this World Mental Health Day, we're inviting our entire organization to stop, take a breather, and learn more about mental health.

'Mental health issues like depression and anxiety are increasing in society,' explains Katarina Berg, Chief Human Resources Officer at Spotify. 'They have been for years now, and there is nothing to indicate that this increase will stop. It affects how we can grow as humans and perform at work. So we want to do whatever we can to support and boost mental health among our employees and in society.'

The Day is in keeping with Heart & Soul, our strategy and plan for mental health and emotional wellbeing. It's aimed at raising awareness, building knowledge, and removing the stigma around mental health. We provide proactive self-care and professional treatment for all employees, and have a community of autonomous Heart & Soul ambassadors who drive local initiatives. This October 10, on World Mental Health Day, employees will learn about and discuss emotional well-being and mental health in local events at our offices all over the world.

It's important to address these issues head-on in the workplace, since most people spend 35% of their waking time at work. Our environment therefore plays a huge role in our psychological health-if we're not okay in life, we're likely not to be okay at work.

'We don't want our employees to hide behind a happy face at work-we want them to show up at work feeling that they can tell their manager and colleagues that they are not well, and get the support they need,' says Katarina. 'Many suffer in silence and we don't want that for the Spotify team, or anyone else.'

Read more about Heart & Soul, and about how we work to create a climate where it is safe to raise questions about mental health on the Spotify HR Blog.