Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Spotify Technology S.A.    SPOT   LU1778762911

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Spotify Technology S A : Recognizes Workplace Well-Being on World Mental Health Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 07:01am EDT

More and more, people are speaking out about mental health-reminding each other that 'it's okay not to be okay.' At Spotify, we know it's time to move past words and take action. That's why this World Mental Health Day, we're inviting our entire organization to stop, take a breather, and learn more about mental health.

'Mental health issues like depression and anxiety are increasing in society,' explains Katarina Berg, Chief Human Resources Officer at Spotify. 'They have been for years now, and there is nothing to indicate that this increase will stop. It affects how we can grow as humans and perform at work. So we want to do whatever we can to support and boost mental health among our employees and in society.'

The Day is in keeping with Heart & Soul, our strategy and plan for mental health and emotional wellbeing. It's aimed at raising awareness, building knowledge, and removing the stigma around mental health. We provide proactive self-care and professional treatment for all employees, and have a community of autonomous Heart & Soul ambassadors who drive local initiatives. This October 10, on World Mental Health Day, employees will learn about and discuss emotional well-being and mental health in local events at our offices all over the world.

It's important to address these issues head-on in the workplace, since most people spend 35% of their waking time at work. Our environment therefore plays a huge role in our psychological health-if we're not okay in life, we're likely not to be okay at work.

'We don't want our employees to hide behind a happy face at work-we want them to show up at work feeling that they can tell their manager and colleagues that they are not well, and get the support they need,' says Katarina. 'Many suffer in silence and we don't want that for the Spotify team, or anyone else.'

Read more about Heart & Soul, and about how we work to create a climate where it is safe to raise questions about mental health on the Spotify HR Blog.

Disclaimer

Spotify Technology SA published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 11:00:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
07:01aSPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : Recognizes Workplace Well-Being on World Mental Health ..
PU
10/08SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : Daily Drive Launches in Germany
PU
10/07SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : 6 New Ways to Stream Spotify from Your Smart Devices
PU
10/04SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : How to Filter Out Explicit Songs on Spotify in a Few Qu..
PU
10/03SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. : to Announce Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
BU
09/17Amazon Music to Keep on Rockin' With High-Definition Streaming
DJ
09/13Apple's app store eyed in U.S. Congress antitrust probe
RE
09/12SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Head of FP&A, Treasury, and Investor Relations to Present a..
BU
09/12SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Acquires SoundBetter, the Leading Music and Audio Productio..
BU
09/03Streaming Services Draw New Subscribers With Old-Time Rock 'n' Roll -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6 793 M
EBIT 2019 -126 M
Net income 2019 -310 M
Finance 2019 1 616 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -59,6x
P/E ratio 2020 -105x
EV / Sales2019 2,51x
EV / Sales2020 2,02x
Capitalization 18 692 M
Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Spotify Technology S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 150,86  €
Last Close Price 104,00  €
Spread / Highest target 99,9%
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Barry W. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Director
Cristina Stenbeck Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.0.65%20 534
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.08%385 202
NETFLIX-0.05%117 134
NASPERS LIMITED-19.98%64 607
COSTAR GROUP, INC.71.31%21 941
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-2.65%21 044
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group