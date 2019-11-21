Log in
Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify Technology S A : Save the Date for the First Ever Spotify Awards in Mexico City

11/21/2019

This March, Spotify is changing the game with our first awards show-one based entirely on user-generated data. That's right: your streaming choices-whether hip-hop or rock, reggaeton, banda, or cumbia-matter.

Your plays, patterns, and habits will help determine the award categories, finalists, and winners, for the Spotify Awards by providing a true reflection of what fans are listening to. You can get excited for an awards ceremony that actually speaks to what the people are streaming.

Through a partnership with Turner Latin America, the Spotify Awards will be broadcast live on March 5 from the streaming capital of the world, Mexico City.The Mexican capital has the most listeners on Spotify globally, ahead of even New York City, London, and Paris.

Since Spotify's launch in Mexico back in 2013, the country has evolved into one of the most sophisticated digital music markets, becoming a magnet for major live acts and inviting rising singers and songwriters to connect with fans and make their mark. And now, it's the host for the first Spotify Awards, which will be broadcast live on TNT for all of Spanish speaking Latin America.

So save the date-and get streaming. You've got the power.

Disclaimer

Spotify Technology SA published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 06:35:08 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6 803 M
EBIT 2019 -40,6 M
Net income 2019 -18,9 M
Finance 2019 1 472 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -452x
P/E ratio 2020 -3 590x
EV / Sales2019 3,07x
EV / Sales2020 2,42x
Capitalization 22 333 M
Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Spotify Technology S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 152,11  €
Last Close Price 124,59  €
Spread / Highest target 66,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Barry W. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Independent Director
Cristina Stenbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.21.61%24 741
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED6.61%408 349
NETFLIX14.01%132 615
NASPERS LIMITED-20.61%66 707
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%46 142
COSTAR GROUP, INC.75.11%21 640
