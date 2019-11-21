Spotify Technology S A : Save the Date for the First Ever Spotify Awards in Mexico City

This March, Spotify is changing the game with our first awards show-one based entirely on user-generated data. That's right: your streaming choices-whether hip-hop or rock, reggaeton, banda, or cumbia-matter.

Your plays, patterns, and habits will help determine the award categories, finalists, and winners, for the Spotify Awards by providing a true reflection of what fans are listening to. You can get excited for an awards ceremony that actually speaks to what the people are streaming.

Through a partnership with Turner Latin America, the Spotify Awards will be broadcast live on March 5 from the streaming capital of the world, Mexico City.The Mexican capital has the most listeners on Spotify globally, ahead of even New York City, London, and Paris.

Since Spotify's launch in Mexico back in 2013, the country has evolved into one of the most sophisticated digital music markets, becoming a magnet for major live acts and inviting rising singers and songwriters to connect with fans and make their mark. And now, it's the host for the first Spotify Awards, which will be broadcast live on TNT for all of Spanish speaking Latin America.

So save the date-and get streaming. You've got the power.