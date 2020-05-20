Log in
Spotify Technology S A : ‘The Joe Rogan Experience' Launches Exclusive Partnership with Spotify

05/20/2020 | 03:29am EDT

The Joe Rogan Experience, one of the most popular podcasts in the world, is coming to Spotify via a multi-year exclusive licensing deal. The talk series has long been the most-searched-for podcast on Spotify and is the leading show on practically every other podcasting platform. And, like all podcasts and vodcasts on Spotify, it will remain free and accessible to all Spotify users.

Since its launch in 2009, the pioneering Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) has broken ground and built one of the most loyal and engaged fan bases in the world. Rogan brings his sensibilities as a stand-up comic to the show, and alongside dynamic and diverse guests, he fearlessly broaches far-ranging topics including neuroscience, sports, comedy, health, infectious disease, and our ever-changing culture-all with a mix of curiosity and humor.

In addition to the wildly popular podcast format, JRE also produces corresponding video episodes, which will also be available on Spotify as in-app vodcasts.

Bringing the JRE to Spotify will mean that the platform's more than 286 million active users will have access to one of culture's leading voices. By partnering with Spotify, Rogan and his team will enjoy the support of the world's leading audio platform.

From his earliest days behind the mic, Joe has been a commentator, fixture, and driving force in culture helping to lay the foundation for the podcasting renaissance we are experiencing today. While Spotify will become the exclusive distributor of JRE, Rogan will maintain full creative control over the show.

This partnership represents a major addition to the already unrivaled slate of exclusive audio content available to audiences on Spotify.

The JRE will debut on Spotify on September 1, 2020, and become exclusively available on the platform later this year. Follow it here.

Disclaimer

Spotify Technology SA published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 07:28:14 UTC
