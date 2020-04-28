Log in
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
Spotify Technology S A : ‘This American Life'—Now Streaming on Spotify

04/28/2020

There's a reason podcasts are taking the world by storm: The audio medium is all about drawing listeners in with a story. Whether true crime, news, history, or comedy, podcast episodes are each built upon the show's ability to spin a tale through the magic of the microphone. Perhaps no one knows this better than hostIraGlassand the team behindThis American Life.

Originating back in 1995,This American Lifeis widely considered to be one of the most influential podcasts, as well as one of the most listened-to audio shows in the world, with more than 700 episodes. Over 2.2 million listeners tune in each week across 500 public radio stations in the U.S, and another 3.1 million people download each episode-so it's no surprise that the show has spawned other gifted and prolific podcasters, shows, and companies. And as of today, you'll be able to streamThis American Lifeon Spotify.

That's right.This American Lifeis available on Spotify alongside its spinoff,S-Town, and the other shows that were featured on or inspired byThis American Life, includingNPR'sPlanet Money,Heavyweight, andWhere Should We Begin? with Esther Perel. In fact, Gimlet, whichSpotify acquired in 2019, was co-founded by Alex Blumberg, aThis American Lifealum.

Stream the most recent episode of This American Life now.

Disclaimer

Spotify Technology SA published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 16:02:07 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 216 M
EBIT 2020 -188 M
Net income 2020 -238 M
Finance 2020 1 660 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -102x
P/E ratio 2021 -346x
EV / Sales2020 2,73x
EV / Sales2021 2,22x
Capitalization 24 072 M
Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Spotify Technology S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 148,53  €
Last Close Price 129,58  €
Spread / Highest target 46,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Aaron Vogel Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Independent Director
Cristina Stenbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-6.22%26 055
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED0.05%504 934
NETFLIX, INC.30.23%185 325
NASPERS LIMITED0.98%66 102
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.14%51 957
COSTAR GROUP, INC.-0.79%22 703
