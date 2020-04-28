Spotify Technology S A : ‘This American Life'—Now Streaming on Spotify

There's a reason podcasts are taking the world by storm: The audio medium is all about drawing listeners in with a story. Whether true crime, news, history, or comedy, podcast episodes are each built upon the show's ability to spin a tale through the magic of the microphone. Perhaps no one knows this better than hostIraGlassand the team behindThis American Life.

Originating back in 1995,This American Lifeis widely considered to be one of the most influential podcasts, as well as one of the most listened-to audio shows in the world, with more than 700 episodes. Over 2.2 million listeners tune in each week across 500 public radio stations in the U.S, and another 3.1 million people download each episode-so it's no surprise that the show has spawned other gifted and prolific podcasters, shows, and companies. And as of today, you'll be able to streamThis American Lifeon Spotify.

That's right.This American Lifeis available on Spotify alongside its spinoff,S-Town, and the other shows that were featured on or inspired byThis American Life, includingNPR'sPlanet Money,Heavyweight, andWhere Should We Begin? with Esther Perel. In fact, Gimlet, whichSpotify acquired in 2019, was co-founded by Alex Blumberg, aThis American Lifealum.

Stream the most recent episode of This American Life now.