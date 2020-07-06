Log in
Spotify Technology S.A. : to Announce Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020

07/06/2020 | 06:02am EDT

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) will post its second quarter 2020 financial results and letter to shareholders on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 before market open.

The company will hold a question and answer session to discuss second quarter 2020 financial results at 8:00am Eastern Time. Management will answer questions submitted via Slido. Questions may be submitted the day of the call at www.slido.com using the event code #SpotifyEarnings.

A live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at investors.spotify.com and a recording of the webcast will be available following the session.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of more than 286 million Monthly Active Users and 130 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 79 markets, and more than 50 million tracks including 1 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.


© Business Wire 2020
