SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
Spotify Technology S.A. : to Announce Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

10/03/2019 | 05:53pm EDT

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) will post its third quarter 2019 financial results and letter to shareholders on Monday, October 28, 2019 before market open.

The company will hold a question and answer session to discuss third quarter 2019 financial results at 8:00am Eastern Time. A live webcast will be accessible at investors.spotify.com and a recording of the webcast will be available following the session.

Questions from investors may be submitted in advance to ir@spotify.com.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify is the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service with 232 million Monthly Active Users and 108 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 79 countries and territories, and more than 50 million tracks, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6 794 M
EBIT 2019 -130 M
Net income 2019 -315 M
Finance 2019 1 616 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -65,1x
P/E ratio 2020 -117x
EV / Sales2019 2,78x
EV / Sales2020 2,23x
Capitalization 20 472 M
Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Spotify Technology S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 150,64  €
Last Close Price 114,82  €
Spread / Highest target 81,0%
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Barry W. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Director
Cristina Stenbeck Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.0.35%20 490
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.24%399 949
NETFLIX0.14%117 173
NASPERS LIMITED-19.65%66 340
COSTAR GROUP, INC.77.02%21 681
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-2.80%20 881
