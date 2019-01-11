Log in
01/11/2019 | 02:15pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Slack app logo is seen on a smartphone in this illustration

(Reuters) - Slack Technologies Inc is "seriously" considering making its stock exchange debut through a direct listing, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/2CfAYGp earlier in the day that Slack, which operates a popular workplace instant-messaging and collaboration app, is likely to debut in the second quarter and currently expects to do so via a direct listing.

The plan for a direct listing will make Slack the second big technology company after Spotify Technology SA to bypass a traditional IPO process in going public.

"Slack's direct listing is an inherently less expensive way of going public, but what it really comes down to is speed," said Daniel Lugasi, a portfolio manager at Florida-based VL Capital Management.

Slack declined to comment on reports of direct listing.

The company is an internet-based platform that allows teams and businesses to communicate with each other. Its closest competitor is Microsoft Teams, a free chat add-on for Microsoft's Office365 users.

Slack has raised around $1.2 billion (933 million pounds) in 11 funding rounds, and has 36 investors, according to data provider Crunchbase. It counts SoftBank, T. Rowe Price, Sands Capital Ventures, General Atlantic as its investors.

Venture capital firms that have invested in Slack are "looking for an exit and with the rapid growth of Microsoft Teams, they want out fast. The direct listing provides the VCs with a quick exit and we believe this is the mitigating factor behind (Slack seeking a direct listing)," Lugasi said.

Reuters reported in December that Slack had hired investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc to lead its initial public offering as an underwriter.

(Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Maju Samuel)

By Joshua Franklin and Aparajita Saxena
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 0.24% 176.34 Delayed Quote.5.36%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.77% 101.74 Delayed Quote.2.66%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA -1.78% 121.735 Delayed Quote.9.19%
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP -2.36% 90.15 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 5 270 M
EBIT 2018 -157 M
Net income 2018 -542 M
Finance 2018 1 718 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,32x
EV / Sales 2019 2,57x
Capitalization 19 198 M
Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA
Duration : Period :
Spotify Technology SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 154 €
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Barry W. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Director
Cristina Stenbeck Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA9.19%21 878
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD4.51%401 404
NETFLIX21.30%139 530
NASPERS LIMITED5.51%94 206
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP1.25%15 476
WEIBO CORP (ADR)1.99%13 532
